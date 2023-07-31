“I respect Taylor Swift a lot” – Bobby Wagner settles Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Quake vs Seattle Swift Quake debate

Taylor Swift has done something Marshawn Lynch once did: set off an unbelievable crowd roar that registered on the Richter Scale. The Grammy-winning artist and her fans helped to achieve a stunning 2.3 on the scale, which amounts to a small-scale earthquake in Seattle.

In 2011, Lynch had done that with the Seattle Seahawks. Following one of the best runs in NFL history in which he shook off nearly all 11 of the New Orleans Saints' defenders, the Seahawks crowd (notorious for their volume) got so loud it also registered at 2.0 on the Richter.

Bobby Wagner was asked if he bought that Swift had outdone his former teammate.

He said:

"I respect Taylor a lot, but Marshawn's... we saw that. We felt that and it was a big moment in football. I wasn't at the concert, unfortunately, but I'm sure it was great."

Despite what the Richter scale said, Wagner is still riding with his former teammate and the fans he saw get louder than any NFL crowd has done. One thing's certain: fans in the Seattle area clearly know how to make a ton of noise.

They're known as one of the loudest fanbases in the NFL. During the Wagner and Russell Wilson era, opposing teams had to prepare in practice for silent counts, lack of hearing and the tremendous volume.

That was never more apparent than when Lynch went on that stunning run in January of 2011. Now, perhaps some of those same fans showed up to watch the iconic Eras Tour and it resulted in yet another stunning display of fandom.

What did Taylor Swift sing in Seattle that led to a small earthquake?

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has a lot of fans that are, to put it lightly, dedicated. They've showed up and sold out most every NFL stadium she's visited on her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift is setting records at NFL stadiums

Seattle might be the most impressive. Their cheering was akin to an earthquake. It was there that she played her standard setlist, which includes Love Story, Blank Space, Karma, champagne problems, cardigan and others.

Her surprise songs from that weekend included:

This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed- Night 1

Message In A Bottle and Tied Together With A Smile- Night 2

Will Swift continue to set records on her tour as it concludes the United States leg?