"I see him as the leader": Bears’ Ben Johnson addresses Rome Odunze’s rise with DJ Moore still leading the WR room

Rome Odunze seems to have impressed Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson in his second season with the franchise. The wide receiver was drafted with the No. 9 pick of the 2024 NFL draft and has created a deadly duo with veteran DJ Moore.The Bears' coach was asked to share his opinion of Odunze's performance this season ahead of the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Monday.&quot;Yeah, he's a pro. He's a pro,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;He comes into the building, and he looks to get after work, and, you know, I think he's taken to that receiver room. Those guys really all meshed well together... I know he's had some production come his way that can kind of come in waves, if you will.&quot;&quot;And he started off hot here, hopefully that will continue to go but I know he just, he's just a guy that's committed to winning right now and whatever it takes for us as an offense to score points and as a team to win ball games. And so I see him as the leader here on this team.&quot;The Bears went into the bye week after back-to-back wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. Rome Odunze bagged one receiving touchdown each in both wins, helping his team get back to winning ways following a disappointing 0-2 start to the season.Rome Odunze chasing legendary WR Randy Moss' recordRome Odunze has scored at least one touchdown in each of the first four games this season. He is the first player after Walter Payton to achieve the feat in the Bears' history. He is also the first player to record a touchdown in four consecutive games this season.The Bears' wide receiver appeared on &quot;The Rich Eisen Show&quot; on Oct. 1 and revealed his next goal. Odunze wants to break Randy Moss's 17-year-old record.&quot;Obviously, I’ve had a hot start, I think the (NFL single-season receiving TD record) is what, 23 touchdowns in a season?&quot; Odunze said. &quot;If we not shooting for that, then we selling ourselves short. So, I guess I gotta go get to 24.&quot;Odunze charted six receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown in the season opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He shone again in the 21-52 loss to the Detroit Lions, racking up seven receptions for 128 yards and two TDs. The youngster recorded three receptions for 62 yards and one TD in the Bears' first win of the season.Rome Odunze managed four receptions for 69 yards and one TD in the Week 4 win over the Raiders to take his total tally to 20 receptions for 296 yards and five touchdowns this season.