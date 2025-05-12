"I wouldn't be shocked" - Chris Simms sets surprising timeline for Jaxson Dart to start over Russell Wilson after impressive Giants rookie camp

NFL analyst Chris Simms cast doubt on Russell Wilson's security as the New York Giants' starting quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart could potentially leapfrog Wilson on the depth chart.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback turned analyst, shared his thoughts about the Giants' quarterback situation amid growing excitement surrounding Dart's potential. New York's quarterback room also includes veterans Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

On Monday's episode of "Up & Adams," Simms addressed the possibility of Dart challenging Wilson for the starting role right from the first week.

"I would not be shocked if it started off right away," Simms said of Dart starting Week 1.

"I wouldn't be shocked. I don't expect the Giants to be like a super team here, right? I'm not picking the Giants to go to the playoffs. The amount of money they're paying Russell Wilson does not meet him the starting quarterback job."

The Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million guaranteed after the 36-year-old veteran spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before adding Wilson, New York had already signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, creating a veteran buffer for their first-round draft selection, Dart.

Russell Wilson's chances hinge on Jaxson Dart's performance

NFL: New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Chris Simms elaborated on the circumstances that could lead to Jaxson Dart taking over the starting role despite being third on the depth chart behind two established veterans.

The former quarterback pointed to performance levels in the preseason as the key factor that could shuffle the quarterback hierarchy.

"So if Jaxson Dart is phenomenal through training camp and OTAs and has a really good preseason, and Russell Wilson's just okay and doesn't look all that sharp," Simms said. "I don't think they'll be scared to start Jaxson Dart here."

Dart's showing at the Giants' rookie minicamp has heightened speculation over whether he is ready. He reportedly completed 8 of 10 in two rounds of 7-on-7 drills, with the incompletions due to dropped passes. This comes following his stellar college career at Ole Miss, where he racked up 11,970 passing yards and 81 touchdowns.

The rookie has also made his ambitions clear. In comments on the team's YouTube channel, Dart said:

"I'm a competitor, and I feel like if you don't see yourself playing at the highest level, you shouldn't even be between those lines in the first place especially as a QB."

Wilson, despite his decorated career that includes a Super Bowl victory and 10 Pro Bowl selections, faces questions about his declining mobility and dependence on the supporting cast.

Last season with the Steelers, he threw 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 starts, showing he can still be productive but perhaps not at the elite level that defined his Seattle Seahawks tenure.

