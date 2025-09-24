"I started to panic": Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls scary Philadelphia experience before attending Rams vs Eagles

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, traveled to Pennsylvania to cheer for the quarterback during the LA Rams' Week 3 game against the Eagles. Apart from dealing with the Rams' 33-26 loss, Kelly had to face a disappointing experience with Uber during her trip to Philadelphia with her daughters, Tyler, Hunter, Chandler and Sawyer.

In Wednesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly talked about the trip from her hotel to the Lincoln Financial Field and how it turned scary for her because of her Uber driver's behavior.

"He goes, ‘Wait, are these all yours?’ I go, ‘Yes, they all have matching Rams stuff on, of course they’re mine.'" Kelly said (Timestamp: 6:59). "And he’s like ‘Oh, I don’t have a big enough car.’ What? Not in a car service. That’s some s*** Uber says to you."

Moving forward, Kelly explained how the driver forgot the actual route to her destination, leading to major confusion between the two, as he drove through unknown roads. According to her, she felt so much "panic" that she ended up calling her mother for help.

"I start to panic," Kelly said. "And so I call my mom who's at the hotel. I don't want to call Matthew because it's late and he has a game the next day. So I call my mom. I'm like, 'I need you to stay on the phone with me until I know that we're like heading in the right direction.'"

Before marking her attendance at the Rams' game against the Eagles, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, went on a romantic sports date. A glimpse of their attendance during the Dodgers versus Giants was shared by Kelly on her Instagram stories.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about the reality behind the QB not wearing a wedding ring on gamedays

Matthew Stafford has often been spotted wearing a rubber ring on his finger, instead of his wedding ring, during NFL games. In an episode of "The Morning After" podcast on Sept. 18, Kelly talked about the reason behind the quarterback not wearing a wedding ring.

“You’ve noticed that men have started to wear rubber rings during games," Kelly said (Timestamp: 19:25). "Why haven’t you? I’m kidding, I’m totally kidding. I’m putting you on the spot. I respect the fact that you don’t have to, because I’m one to talk. Sometimes my ring stays upstairs. We have kids. It’s a lot just keeping track of everything."

Kelly recently reflected on the struggles that her family had to go through before Matthew Stafford signed a contract extension for two more seasons with the Rams. The podcast shared how her daughters were bullied at school over Stafford's retirement rumors.

