Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly marks attendance at Dodgers' 6-2 win vs Giants, one week after cheering for QB during Rams vs Titans

Almost a week after cheering for Matthew Stafford during the Los Angeles Rams' 33-19 Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans, his wife Kelly attended the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday. The podcaster supported the Dodgers during her visit to the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the faceoff against the San Francisco Giants.

Ad

The "The Morning After" podcast host later shared a series of pictures from her MLB-date night with Matthew Stafford on her Instagram. There were multiple photos highlighting candid moments from the game, in addition to a selfie of the couple.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly marks attendance at Dodgers' 6-2 win vs Giants (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the photo, the couple smiled big for the camera while flaunting their Dodgers merchandise, which included a navy blue and off-white cap and jersey t-shirts. As for the game, the Dodgers ended up beating the Giants 6-3.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly attended the baseball game almost a day after confronting Stafford for wearing a rubber ring during the games. In Thursday's episode of her podcast, Kelly had a conversation with the Rams quarterback about not wearing his wedding ring during the games and the reason behind it.

“You’ve noticed that men have started to wear rubber rings during games," Kelly said. "Why haven’t you? I’m kidding, I’m totally kidding. I’m putting you on the spot."

Ad

Ad

"I respect the fact that you don’t have to, because I’m one to talk. Sometimes my ring stays upstairs. We have kids. It’s a lot just keeping track of everything.” [19:25]

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected on close bond with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Kelly Stafford is well acquainted with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce for a long time. Even though her relationship with them is not very well-known, she has great things to say about the brothers. During an episode of “Sunday Sports Club” podcast from earlier this month, Kelly was asked to pick between the Kelce brothers and Manning brothers.

Ad

“I’m going to go [the] Kelce brothers," Kelly said. "Jason and Travis, we actually go far back. My brother [Chad Hall] played with Jason in the Eagles, and so we got to know them a little bit. They’re great. I just know them a little more than I know the Manning brothers.”

Ad

After the Rams beat the Titans last week, Kelly was spotted gushing over Matthew Stafford's love for football amidst retirement rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.