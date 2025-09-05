Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch 5 days after revealing they were bullied at school over NFL rumor

The LA Rams will play their first game of the 2025 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shopped for merchandise she plans to bring on game day. She shared a glimpse of her daughters' joyous moment, enjoying cool the team's merch on Friday.

Ad

The podcaster posted a picture of Tyler, Sawyer and Chandler posing with stylish Rams blue handbags and shoulder bags. The children shared side hugs while smiling for the camera. Along with the picture, the story included a four-word caption.

"These are so cute," Kelly wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly posted the candid moment of her daughters five days after recalling an incident involving them at school. She shared on Sunday how her daughters were bullied over Matthew's retirement rumors.

Ad

Trending

"There was speculation (whether) Matthew is getting traded this past year," Kelly said (16:15), via "Sunday Sports Club". "(There were rumors) that ‘His wife was the problem,’ and that’s part of the reason. The kids at school were picking on them, like, ‘You’re gonna have to move because your mom is an issue, like, she’s too loud and whatever.’"

Ad

Ad

Speculations about the quarterback's retirement peaked over the summer, considering how LA had an unimpressive 2024 season. Kelly shared her interesting perspective on how she felt that Matthew was "ready" to retire from the league.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed daughters' unique ways of keeping QB's feet on the ground

Matthew Stafford's daughters have been one of the primary reasons why the quarterback has remained humble throughout his NFL career. However, they have their unique ways of keeping their father's feet on the ground, saving him from the negative side of NFL fame.

Ad

"He could have thrown nine interceptions, they don't know,” Matthew's wife, Kelly, said in August, via "The Morning After" podcast. “They don't care. That's their dad. They snap him out of any high or low. Honestly, like he comes in on a high. They are like, 'Hey, daddy, I pooped in the toilet.' He's like, 'Great. ' Did you flush?'" [Timestamp: 44:58]

Ad

Kelly has been open about sharing her parenting journey on social media. The podcaster admitted to struggling with one of her daughter's major behavioral issues on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.