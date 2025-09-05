  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch 5 days after revealing they were bullied at school over NFL rumor

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch 5 days after revealing they were bullied at school over NFL rumor

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 05, 2025 20:38 GMT
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch (Image Credit: GETTY)
Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch (image credit: getty)

The LA Rams will play their first game of the 2025 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shopped for merchandise she plans to bring on game day. She shared a glimpse of her daughters' joyous moment, enjoying cool the team's merch on Friday.

Ad

The podcaster posted a picture of Tyler, Sawyer and Chandler posing with stylish Rams blue handbags and shoulder bags. The children shared side hugs while smiling for the camera. Along with the picture, the story included a four-word caption.

"These are so cute," Kelly wrote.
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)
Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares daughters rocking Rams merch (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly posted the candid moment of her daughters five days after recalling an incident involving them at school. She shared on Sunday how her daughters were bullied over Matthew's retirement rumors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There was speculation (whether) Matthew is getting traded this past year," Kelly said (16:15), via "Sunday Sports Club". "(There were rumors) that ‘His wife was the problem,’ and that’s part of the reason. The kids at school were picking on them, like, ‘You’re gonna have to move because your mom is an issue, like, she’s too loud and whatever.’"
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Speculations about the quarterback's retirement peaked over the summer, considering how LA had an unimpressive 2024 season. Kelly shared her interesting perspective on how she felt that Matthew was "ready" to retire from the league.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed daughters' unique ways of keeping QB's feet on the ground

Matthew Stafford's daughters have been one of the primary reasons why the quarterback has remained humble throughout his NFL career. However, they have their unique ways of keeping their father's feet on the ground, saving him from the negative side of NFL fame.

Ad
"He could have thrown nine interceptions, they don't know,” Matthew's wife, Kelly, said in August, via "The Morning After" podcast. “They don't care. That's their dad. They snap him out of any high or low. Honestly, like he comes in on a high. They are like, 'Hey, daddy, I pooped in the toilet.' He's like, 'Great. ' Did you flush?'" [Timestamp: 44:58]
Ad

youtube-cover

Kelly has been open about sharing her parenting journey on social media. The podcaster admitted to struggling with one of her daughter's major behavioral issues on Wednesday.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications