Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares secret parenting trick to help daughters stay playful and carefree

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has been quite open about sharing her parenthood journey on her social media. Recently, Kelly Stafford opened up about her unique approach to parenting, which has helped her maintain a sense of playfulness and a carefree nature in their four daughters.

On Thursday, she shared an adorable family picture featuring her husband and her daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler. In the picture, the kids can be seen surrounding their mother while the quarterback looks at them from the side.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares secret parenting trick (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Along with the picture, Kelly shared a message, revealing the backstory of the picture. According to Kelly, she was showing her daughters old pictures and videos of them from their childhood. Talking about her intentions behind this, Kelly wrote:

"Love showing them old videos of them dancing and acting silly.. reminding them it's ok to not take life so seriously."

Being a celebrity athlete, Matthew Stafford's kids have been dealing with the quarterback's fame since a young age. Kelly also recently penned an inspirational message for her kids on handling fame.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recapped core memories from family trip to quarterback's hometown

Earlier this week, Matthew Stafford took his family to Texas to enjoy some time off from work in his hometown. The quarterback took his daughters and Kelly to his favourite 'Six Flags Over Texas' amusement park. Kelly recapped her best memories from her family trip to the theme park via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"A trip back to Matthew’s home is not complete without a day at #sixflagsovertexas! Watching the joy on his face when he took his girls on the Texas giant, which is still his favorite roller coaster.. that look brought me so much joy, while the coaster brought smiles and giggles to our girls," Kelly captioned her IG post.

Before sharing a quick recap of her family visit to the amusement park, Kelly Stafford celebrated Tyler's first major milestone in sports.

