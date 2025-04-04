Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares inspirational message for daughters to handle fame

Despite being celebrity kids, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly wants her daughters to not lose their innocence as they grow older. Kelly Stafford wants fame to be the least affecting thing in Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler's lives.

Kelly confessed during Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast that she is aware that their family has been "under the microscope" of attention. The podcaster expressed wanting her kids "to be silly" and not take life more "seriously" than it is.

"I feel like, in a way, we're under this microscope, and I want my girls to know that no matter if people are looking at you or whatever, like, to have fun," Kelly said (07:51). "And to be silly and to not take life seriously. Like I am.

"There's definitely people watching us at drop off, watching how we interact, all the things. And I don't care. I just feel like sometimes you have to somewhat embarrass your kids so that they know it's OK to be silly."

Kelly also recalled an incident involving Hunter, which left her heartbroken. She talked about dropping Hunter off at school last week. However, Kelly's enthusiasm and excitement didn't sit well with the eight-year-old.

"This is Friday and I'm like 'Woo it's Friday, have a good day girls,'" Kelly said. "You know, because that's just who I am. And Hunter turns to me and goes 'Mom please stop embarrassing me.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' And then you know me. I was like, 'OK, Hunty, have a good day.' You know that broke my heart."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly made a wholesome gesture toward kids

Apart from Taylor Swift, Matthew Stafford's kids are also huge fans of Luke Bryan. When the couple attended the country singer's concert last week, Kelly didn't miss the chance to record her daughters' favorite song by the singer.

"A video taken for our girls with their favorite Luke Bryan song, 'Knocking Boots,'" Kelly said on March 27, via 'The Morning After.' "They dance to it and knock their sparkly boots together. Hoping they always think that's what that song is about."

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have been using the offseason to take care of their parenting duties, including teaching kids manners. Moreover, the quarterback also tried a new look, which Kelly couldn't help but gush over.

