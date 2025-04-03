Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over Rams QB's "new look" ahead of 2025 season

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford has been experimenting with different things this offseason, including his looks. The quarterback got his hands on a different look, which the Rams recently shared with the fans. The quarterback's new look also attracted a reaction from his wife, Kelly Stafford.

Ad

On Wednesday, Kelly shared the Rams' Instagram post on her story and was spotted gushing over Matthew's new looks. Kelly's reaction came in the form of a 'face exhaling' emoji, which she attached to her IG story alongside the post.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over Rams QB's stylish new look ahead of 2025 season (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the picture, Matthew Stafford is wearing a black T-shirt with similarly shaded shorts. Interestingly, the picture came out as an April Fool's Day joke for the fans as there can be spotted tattoos all over the quarterback's arms and around his neck.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The picture was clearly edited, and not true, considering the fact that Kelly was given credit for the same by the Rams. Kelly's reaction came almost a day after she cherished her adorable moments from daughters Chandler and Sawyer's birthday.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled how QB impressed her

Matthew Stafford has been with his wife, Kelly, since high school, and the podcaster loves talking about her initial dating days. Last month, Kelly marked her appearance on the "Give Them Lala" podcast and reflected on his relationship with the Rams quarterback.

Ad

During one of the segments of the podcast, Kelly claimed that she "wasn't expecting" to fall in love with the quarterback during their initial dating days. Talking about how things turned out in the couple's favor, Kelly said:

"Even before I started school. ... this boy walked into my life that I wasn't expecting. I really wasn't expecting to fall for him, but he was so adorable and so witty, very smart, and could constantly make me laugh. So I let my guard down a little bit and thank goodness cuz here we are now."

Ad

Ad

Having been together for this long, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have had their share of bad times. In an episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly claimed to be on her worst behavior with the Rams star during her IVF treatment. Talking about the same in detail, Kelly said:

"I mean, there is nothing worse. People don't really understand unless you go through IVF, the hormones that are just all about to explode within you. I don't understand it. Matthew would like trip on himself and for some reason I'd lose it on him."

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are parents to four daughters. Last week, Kelly confessed to having cussed at her daughters for the first time due to their bad behavior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.