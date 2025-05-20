Just like their father, the Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford’s daughters love playing sports and often participate in kids' competitions. Most recently, the quarterback’s youngest daughter, Tyler, achieved her first-ever sporting milestone, which got her a shout-out from her mother, Kelly.

On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture with her daughter, Tyler. In the picture, Kelly can be seen hugging her youngest daughter, while the two show off her first medal. Even though it wasn't clear in which sport Tyler won the medal, the achievement did deserve a celebration.

“My baby and her first medal,” Kelly captioned her IG story.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly beams in pride over daughter Tyler’s first major milestone (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

While Kelly loves appreciating her daughters' achievements and good behavior, she doesn’t shy away from disciplining them whenever the need for it arises. In an episode of her ‘The Morning After’ podcast last month, Kelly recalled one such incident where she had to school her daughters.

Kelly reflected back on an event when her daughters visited a friend’s house. Upon returning back, they complained about the size of their friend’s home, which was something that Kelly found absolutely unacceptable. Kelly shared a time when her kids called their friend’s house “small”.

“Matthew and I just stopped in our steps and sat them down and said, ‘First off, the size of the house does not matter at all. Literally. It’s who’s in the house. If you were in a mansion and you didn’t have your friend there, would you have had fun? No.’”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalled a hilarious dinner date disaster with daughters

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, took their daughters to a sushi restaurant last month, almost a day before their 10th anniversary. The idea behind their sushi date was to make the kids try something new that they hadn’t tried before. However, the overall dinner date experience turned out to be a huge failure.

In an episode of her ‘The Morning After’ podcast, Kelly recalled how her daughters didn’t enjoy eating sushi, making her realize that it was a “horrendous idea” to take them to a sushi restaurant. Recalling the exact details of their family dinner night, Kelly said:

“So we were like 'You know let's take the kids to sushi. They've never been to sushi'. Horrendous idea. Horrendous idea. I don't know why we did that. They hated it. I was like 'Well this is a disaster.'”

Before celebrating her daughter’s achievement, Kelly Stafford made headlines for her honest take on the viral 100 men vs gorilla debate. Not just that, Kelly also shared her ‘hot take’ on not enjoying watching NBA games.

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

