Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares hilarious ways daughters keep Rams QB humbled

Matthew Stafford's daughters haven't just been among his biggest cheerleaders but have also helped him keep his feet on the ground amid his NFL fame and success. The four daughters have some hilarious ways that they use to keep the Los Angeles Rams quarterback humbled.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Matthew's wife, Kelly Stafford, recalled a hilarious incident involving Matthew and one of their four kids, Sawyer, Hunter, Chandler, and Tyler.

"He could have thrown nine interceptions, they don't know,” Kelly said. “They don't care. That's their dad. They snap him out of any high or low. Honestly, like he comes in on a high. They are like, 'Hey, daddy, I pooped in the toilet.' He's like, 'Great'. Did you flush?'" [Timestamp: 44:58]

Moving forward on the podcast, Kelly said parents should never complain about the responsibilities that come along with kids, especially to those without kids.

"Anyone without kids can get all tired and all this stuff, and to your point, if you are a mom and there are people out there talking to you that I don't have kids and you want to say, 'Well, guess what, when you have a child, it's gonna be way harder,' just don't just say it," Kelly added.

Before talking about Matthew Stafford's fatherhood, Kelly dropped a memory dump from the ESPY Awards via an Instagram post last week. Stafford's teammate Puka Nacua reacted to her post, writing, "The staffords."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed reason for supporting Rams QB's retirement idea

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has been supportive of the quarterback's retirement idea. There have been personal reasons why she won't stop Stafford from retiring in case he makes the decision. Revealing those reasons through her Instagram stories two weeks ago, Kelly wrote:

"Maybe people will actually start to call him by his real name?"

Kelly shared one more reason in another Instagram story, which featured a brief message that read:

"Not throwing up every Sunday during the fall. Oh, and just spending more time with him while parenting these (not so) little ones."

Kelly's revelation came less than a week after she hinted at Matthew Stafford's retirement, before the quarterback joined the Rams training camp.

