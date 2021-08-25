'I strongly doubt it': Lamar Jackson quiets the noise after reports that the NFL has figured him out

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fourth year in the NFL. Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs every season of his career. The Ravens were one of three teams in the AFC North to make the playoffs last season.

In 2020, after much talk about whether he could play in a big game, Jackson won a playoff game, defeating the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round. The Ravens then went on to be defeated by the Buffalo Bills.

It has now been reported that the NFL has figured Jackson out after three seasons and that the 24 year old will struggle against opponents in 2021. Does the former NFL MVP have what it takes to stay one step ahead of the rest of the league?

Lamar Jackson doubts that the NFL has him figured out

It all began with a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that said that he was told by NFL teams that:

"This might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

During Tuesday's training camp media availability, Jackson was asked if he had heard the report and what he thought about it. Jackson said the following:

"We're going to see," Jackson said. "But I doubt it, though. I strongly doubt it."

Lamar Jackson was asked about his reaction to NFL execs thinking this might be the year he's "figured out."



Jackson is correct in that, once the regular season begins, it will become clear whether NFL teams have figured out how he plays. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman may want to get creative with his play calling because if teams have Jackson figured out, that also means that they have the Ravens offense figured out.

The Ravens have been dealing with injuries so far in training camp. Lamar Jackson only just started training camp, missing ten days due to testing positive for COVID-19. He lost significant time working with his receivers, including rookie Rashod Bateman, who is now rehabbing an injury, is missing time at camp and is a doubt to start the season.

Marquis Brown and Myles Boykin currently have hamstring injuries and both Sammy Watkins and Dion Cain have undisclosed injuries. Jackson isn't worried about the injuries to his wide receivers and believes they can get back on track easily.

But if the NFL has really figured out Lamar Jackson and how he plays the game, the AFC as a whole may have just gotten a little more interesting.

