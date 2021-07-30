Is Lamar Jackson vaccinated? Ravens QB absent from training camp due to COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson had indeed tested positive and was in protocols. He didn't give a time frame as to when he would get his quarterback back in action.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing today because of COVID-19 issues, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined at this point. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2021

Lamar Jackson's vaccination status up in the air

This bout with COVID-19 is the second such instance for Lamar Jackson. The 24-year-old quarterback tested positive last November along with several Ravens teammates. This caused the NFL to postpone the Ravens' Thanksgiving night matchup against the PIttsburgh Steelers, which was moved to the following Wednesday afternoon. Jackson missed one game in 2020 due to the positive test result.

Lamar Jackson is one of the few NFL players who have refused to address whether they've received the COVID-19 vaccine. All offseason, Jackson has continued to dodge the question, which has led many to believe that he has steered clear of the shot(s).

Coach Harbaugh provides an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards: pic.twitter.com/faMy66JjpI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2021

While it is possible to test positive for COVID-19 even after being inoculated, since Jackson was tested for the virus by the NFL, it's an indication that he hasn't received the vaccine. Players who are vaccinated aren't tested frequently, so he likely wouldn't have had to get tested if he was vaccinated.

There isn't any new information on Jackson's diagnosis or how much time he will miss during training camp. It could be up to ten days out of practice, which would hurt the team exponentially. The Ravens offense was the worst in the passing game in 2020 and Harbaugh has repeatedly said that it is a major focus for the team this offseason and in training camp.

The Ravens have signed Sammy Watkins for wide receiver help, while rookie Rashod Bateman is another new addition. With the ten-day time frame, it would mean that Lamar Jackson could also miss the preseason game on August 14.

With that much training camp time missed as well as possible preseason game absences, this could put an even bigger strain on the Ravens' passing game and offense as a whole.

The Ravens hope that Lamar Jackson won't miss an extended period of time, but with the COVID-19 situation, it really is a day-to-day situation, so it's difficult to tell when a player will return.

The NFL has placed COVID protocols in place for situations like this, in the hope that large outbreaks will be subdued this year.

