“I would take Travis Hunter in a heartbeat” - Michael Strahan makes feelings known about Giants’ draft plans

New York Giants icon Michael Strahan said his former team should pick Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft. Amid links with Shedeur Sanders, other players such as Hunter and Abdul Carter are considered legitimate candidates to join the "Big Blue."

During a Thursday conversation with Carmelo Anthony on his "7 PM in Brooklyn" show, the retired defensive end shared his thoughts on the Giants' options, picking Hunter as the right candidate to join the four-time Super Bowl champions.

“I would take Travis [Hunter] in a heartbeat because you put Travis with Nabers, you got Russell, and you got Jameis right now, so, you can manage that. And then you just got to find a quarterback of the future.”

Giants' officials, including Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, watched Hunter's showcase at his Pro Day last Friday. His position in the NFL remains a mystery, but he's turned a lot of heads leading up to this moment.

Travis Hunter finished his junior season with 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. On defense, he completed 35 tackles, forced one fumble and intercepted four passes for a 65-yard gain.

The reigning Heisman Award winner is one of the best players in this class. It remains to be seen where he ends up, as nothing is certain when it comes to the first three picks in the upcoming draft.

Devin Hester says Giants should draft Travis Hunter

Michael Strahan isn't the only Football Hall of Famer pushing the New York Giants to draft Travis Hunter. Devin Hester highlighted the way the team worked with Malik Nabers in 2024, which can also translate to Hunter.

"I like the way the Giants are using their younger players. If you look at the receiver they had last year, which is a rookie that had over 100 receptions, they're not basing their team off veteran guys. They're basing their team off who can come in and make the plays, and Travis is a guy that's going to come in as a rookie and make plays," Hester said.

The Giants are coming off a 3-14 season that allowed them to get the No. 3 overall pick this year. They could go with a quarterback like Sanders or keep building their roster while focusing on other positions.

The additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston suggest they aren't losing sleep over picking a QB this year.

