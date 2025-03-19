“I think the same thing”: Travis Kelce agrees with Ben Stiller praising Taylor Swift’s kindness at Knicks game 10 years ago

Travis Kelce doesn't miss a chance to gush over his girlfriend Taylor Swift. On Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce made a wholesome comment on Swift's kindness.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's guest was Ben Stiller. During a segment of the podcast, Stiller recalled the time when he attended a New York Knicks game with Swift, almost 10 years ago.

Stiller praised Swift's humble nature while recalling how they FaceTimed her daughter Ella, who is a huge fan of hers.

“By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor, she was there like 10 years ago," Stiller said. "I was there with my son, she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter. She's 23 now. We had the best time, she was incredible.”

Travis couldn’t agree more with Stiller.

“I appreciate that, I think the same thing,” Kelce said.

Taylor Swift received praise from Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Before being praised for her humble nature by Ben Stiller, Taylor Swift also received appreciation from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Reid commended Swift for how well she handled the criticism from fans after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"She’s a good girl," Reid said in February, via 'Pro Football Talk.' "She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job with of handling it. Kelce, I think, does a great job with handling it. She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process."

Following the viral booing at the Super Bowl, TV personality Bethenny Frankel defended Swift against trolls and called them out for their reaction. After almost two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Swift have found normalcy in their high-profile romance. The tight end's father, Ed Kelce, revealed in February how Swift has been enjoying an average couple's life with his son.

