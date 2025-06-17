"Getting old" "GOAT": NFL fans divided over Patrick Mahomes' first look in new uniform heading into 9th year 

Patrick Mahomes will be entering his ninth year in the league this upcoming season. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the quarterback with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Since then, Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowl championships and solidified his status as one of the great quarterbacks of the modern era.
On Monday, the Chiefs shared a post on social media. It contained a clip of Mahomes flaunting his new uniform for the upcoming season.
"Year 9 won't know what hit it," the caption read.
Fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions to the quarterback flaunting the team's new threads for the 2025 season:
"GOAT," another fan said.
"Everyone assumes we will be so bad this year. Can't wait until we get to the Superbowl to show the haters," a fan wrote.
"New cut, same legend," another fan said.
"GOAT getting old," one fan commented.
"THAT'S MY QB RIGHT THERE!!!" a fan added.
Last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were aiming to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy. After finishing first in the AFC West, Andy Reid's team won the AFC title by defeating the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs then faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII when they defeated the Eagles to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Unfortunately, the tides were not in favor of the Chiefs this time around.
Nick Sirriani's team secured the decisive 40-22 win. Over the season, Patrick Mahomes recorded a total of 3,928 yards and 26 passing TDs.
Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate makes case for quarterback as 'most dominant player' in NFL
Mahomes has been a front-runner when it comes to offensive production with the Chiefs. However, last season was underwhelming compared to his standards. Andy Reid's team had the 15th-best offense despite making it to the Super Bowl.
Despite this, Mahomes' ex-teammate, LeSean McCoy, is not worried about the decline in the quarterback's game. On Monday, McCoy made an appearance on FS1's "The Facility". He talked about how the three-time Super Bowl champ is still a dangerous problem in the league.
"Do we fear the Chiefs' offense? Because a lot of questions are, 'Is Patrick Mahomes still the most dominant player in the league? Yes," McCoy said.
"At his worst, AFC Championship game, at his best, Super Bowl championship. They're only going to get better. Last year, they had to deal with not having his No. 1 wide receiver, his No. 2 wide receiver and their No. 3 had to be your No. 1. How many quarterbacks are winning like that?" he added.
In eight seasons, Mahomes has tallied a total of 32,352 yards and 245 passing TDs for the Chiefs. The six-time Pro Bowler will be looking to add another Lombardi Trophy to his cabinet next season.
They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the LA Chargers in September.
