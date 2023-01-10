"I would trade Justin Fields" - Former NFL GM suggests shock deal which involves Bears picking up Alabama star 

Justin Fields made good progress in his second year in the NFL and impressed many despite being on a poor roster. The Chicago Bears now have the first overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, and could trade down to get draft capital or players.

However, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes the Bears should trade away Fields and draft Bryce Young out of Alabama with the first overall pick.

Here's what Mike Tannenbaum said about the Chicago Bears and their quarterback situation on KJM:

"What I would do is I would trade Justin Fields for a one and a three to at least a dozen teams, Seattle, New Orleans, Carolina, New York Jets. There's a lot of different teams that need a quarterback. And then what I would do is I would draft Bryce Young.

Tannenbaum added:

"I would then reset the quarterback clock on a rookie contract and let's look at Jacksonville. They have Trevor Lawrence, they go out and get Evan Ingram. They go get Brandon Scherff, Christian Kirk and now they're in the playoffs."

He continued:

"So, if I could go get four starters and free agency a one and a three and get a player in my opinion and Bryce Young who's a better quarterback than Justin Fields, and I could get six additional players I'm making that move."

Not many would agree with what Tannenbaum said as the former New York Jets GM stated that Bryce Young is already a better quarterback than Fields.

There's no denying that Young is a special player who has the potential to become a star in the league, but the city of Chicago loves Justin Fields, and it would be very hard to see them moving on from him.

Justin Fields needs help around him

Justin Fields: Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are likely to receive a lot in return if they decide to trade away their first overall pick to another team. They also have the most money in the cap space heading into next season and will look to bolster their squad.

Fields will be entering his third season with a strong supporting cast. He has the potential to do something remarkable for the series. With excellent tangibles, the 23-year-old can demonstrate his passing ability if the right players are around him. It will be fascinating to see what moves the Bears will make heading into next season.

