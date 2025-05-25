"I had a tripod set up": Chad Johnson recalls doing amateur p*rn before entering NFL

Former NFL star Chad Johnson went into detail about his amateur football history, and while doing so, discussed producing amateur adult films as an actor. The ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was a guest on Theo Von's podcast, talking about his unconventional path to NFL fame.

Chad Johnson, or "Ochocinco," was a six-time Pro Bowl WR with 11,059 receiving yards, 67 touchdowns, 751 receptions, and a 14.7 yards per reception average over 11 NFL seasons. On May 22, 2025, the ex-All-Pro receiver spoke about much of his life:

"Listen, I did amateur porn growing up. So, for me, it's... It just the only difference is I didn't get paid for it. Yeah. Yeah. That's why I was amateur... Yeah, I had a tripod camera set. Okay. Tripod. Yeah," Johnson said during the podcast. (0:29)

Johnson clarified the amateur nature of his involvement by emphasizing the lack of financial compensation for his filmed activities.

Chad Johnson's broader perspective on personal freedoms

Syndication: The Enquirer (Credits: IMAGN)

Beyond the adult film revelation, Johnson shared his philosophy about prioritizing personal passions over conventional expectations during his discussion with Von. The former NFL star expressed strong feelings about following individual desires rather than conforming to societal norms.

Johnson stated his preference for sports over intimate relationships. "I'm picking soccer every time over sex," Johnson said, referring to soccer as "the beautiful game."

The conversation also touched on Johnson's views about sexual addiction and societal stigmas. He argued against labeling natural human behaviors as addictions. He suggests that sex represents a fundamental part of human existence rather than something requiring clinical treatment.

Chad Johnson also reflected on his approach to relationships and dating in the modern era, particularly as someone with public recognition. He discussed the challenges faced by celebrities when forming genuine connections, acknowledging the need for caution in personal relationships.

The podcast conversation revealed Chad Johnson's past experiences in various adult entertainment sectors, including work as a professional companion. He detailed earning substantial hourly rates ranging from $3,500 to $5,000 for services. This included dates, conversation, and intimate encounters with wealthy clients whose partners were often unavailable.

