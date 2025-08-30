"I’ve always known": Antonio Brown doubles down on Shilo Sanders jab as Coach Prime's son considers retirement after being cut by Bucs

Former NFL star Antonio Brown took a jab at Shilo Sanders on Friday. Coach Prime's son got cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his &quot;inexcusable&quot; punching incident durirg their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star responded to a video shared by Dov Kleiman that showed Brown showing off his skills during a practice session with Shilo Sanders. In the clip, the safety failed to block the Super Bowl LV champ while he sprinted down his route.Brown said that he always knew Shilo to be an overrated player heading into the NFL.&quot;Yall tried to gas him. ... I've always known,&quot; AB said.Shilo received severe backlash after throwing a punch at Bills TE Zach Davidson during the game. He got ejected by officials, following which Bucs coach Todd Bowles called it &quot;inexcusable behavior.&quot;After the Bucs waived the safety, Antonio Brown shared a tweet about both Shilo and Shedeur ending up getting cut out of the NFL. However, unlike his brother, Shedeur secured a spot on the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster. He was named the third-string option, behind QB1 Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.Shilo Sanders' dad reacts to son being cut from Tampa Bay Buccaneers rosterDuring Tuesday's press conference, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took a minute to talk about his son, Shilo's future in the league after being waived by Todd Bowles' Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Coach Prime said that he isn't worried because Shilo has other talents apart from football. He also mentioned how he would come forward to look after and take care of his son as he figures out his future.&quot;So, Shilo is a man of many talents,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;I don't know if you guys know, he's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with him with football. You better believe that.&quot;I take care of mine, and I always have. All y'all know what I mean. You better believe that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShilo Sanders shared a video on YouTube, hinting at the career paths he can choose apart from football. Will the safety try his luck in the NFL or move ahead with something else?