Shilo Sanders hints retirement 5 days after being cut by Buccaneers post-punching row, reveals future career plans

Shilo Sanders' NFL journey ended just five days after his preseason ejection from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The undrafted rookie safety was cut hours after a punching incident involving Bills tight end Zach Davidson.Yesterday, he cleared waivers without a team claiming him. He was also left off the Buccaneers' initial practice squad. Now, Sanders has announced his retirement via his YouTube channel."I've been talking to my agent, and we're waiting on the next opportunity, if that's the NFL cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football," Sanders said.The former Colorado star stressed that this move is more than just about football."Mentally, I'm good, because I know that I got a lot of talents…every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football, and then you thinking about, what can you do next?"Sanders hinted at pursuing music, acting, and modeling as his future endeavors."I've always done that my whole life, playing football, with music, acting, modeling. I'm well versed, and my parents made sure of that."Though his NFL dream didn't last, Deion Sanders' son is ready to embrace new opportunities with gratitude for his family and support system.Deion Sanders' unfiltered take on Shilo Sanders being cut by BucsDeion Sanders stood firm behind his son Shilo Sanders after the Bucs cut the rookie safety following a preseason ejection for throwing a punch."Oh, most definitely [I've talked to him]," Sanders said on Tuesday. "He's my son, I'm proud of my kids, all of them. I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports…We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next."Shilo was signed as an undrafted free agent. He made four tackles in the preseason but was on the depth chart beneath Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom. However, Coach Prime praised his son's versatility."Shilo's a man of many talents…All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that."Shilo has expressed a desire to carve his own path while staying close to family, even as younger brother Shedeur tries to climb his way up on the Browns QB depth chart.