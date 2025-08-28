  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Dana White may be calling": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders goes unclaimed on waivers after being cut by Buccaneers

"Dana White may be calling": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders goes unclaimed on waivers after being cut by Buccaneers

By Prasen
Modified Aug 28, 2025 16:08 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders' dream of establishing himself in the NFL took an abrupt hit on August 24, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived the former Colorado safety. Following the roadblock, Deion Sanders' son went unclaimed and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans online had a field day with the development.

One fan wrote, "Dana White may be calling...," taking a shot at Shilo who was ejected during Bucs' final preseason game for punching Bills TE.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
One fan said, “‘Star rookie safety’ got me cackling 😂.”
Ad
Another sarcastically said, “Cleveland Browns, they can sign the whole family,” bringing Shedeur Sanders into the mix.
Ad
Some saw a different future for Shilo, suggesting CFL, saying, "Get ready to learn Canadian, buddy."
Ad
Others were harsher in their assessments, “There’s still 2 more leagues he can get cut from. Keep up the hard work Shilo.”
Ad
Another simply added, “SHOCKING !!! 😂😂 He’s not good ?”
Ad

The ex-Colorado safety joined the Bucs squad as an undrafted free agent.

Also read: “THUG”, “End of his career”: NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets ejected for punching TE Zach Davidson in Bucs vs. Bills preseason game

Can Shilo Sanders join the Colorado Buffaloes after being waived in 2025?

Shilo's stint with the Bucs ended following the team’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. The release came soon after an incident in which Sanders threw a punch at tight end Zach Davidson.

Ad

Bucs coach Todd Bowles didn't let Shilo's action pass unaddressed when talking to reporters after the preseason game vs. the Bills. He said,

"You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that. "

Unlike his younger brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round, Shilo entered the league undrafted. Following the cut, fans are wondering if Shilo can return to college football and suit up again for the Colorado Buffaloes. The answer is no.

Ad

Under NCAA rules, the 25-year-old has exhausted his eligibility and cannot return as a player. His case differs from other unsigned draft picks.

Also read: "Deion Sanders has screwed his kids": NFL fans question Coach Prime's role as father after Shilo Sanders' punch & ejection in preseason game

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications