"Dana White may be calling": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders goes unclaimed on waivers after being cut by Buccaneers

Shilo Sanders' dream of establishing himself in the NFL took an abrupt hit on August 24, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived the former Colorado safety. Following the roadblock, Deion Sanders' son went unclaimed and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Fans online had a field day with the development.

The ex-Colorado safety joined the Bucs squad as an undrafted free agent.

Can Shilo Sanders join the Colorado Buffaloes after being waived in 2025?

Shilo's stint with the Bucs ended following the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. The release came soon after an incident in which Sanders threw a punch at tight end Zach Davidson.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles didn't let Shilo's action pass unaddressed when talking to reporters after the preseason game vs. the Bills. He said,

"You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

Unlike his younger brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round, Shilo entered the league undrafted. Following the cut, fans are wondering if Shilo can return to college football and suit up again for the Colorado Buffaloes. The answer is no.

Under NCAA rules, the 25-year-old has exhausted his eligibility and cannot return as a player. His case differs from other unsigned draft picks.