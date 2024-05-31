"I’ve struggled with intimacy": Darren Waller explains idea behind single on Kelsey Plum divorce

Darren Waller released his latest single, which reportedly is about his ex-wife Kelsey Plum. The song "Who Knew (Her Perspective)" came almost a month after Kelsey Plum's controversial divorce announcement.

After the song's release, the Giants tight end sat down in an interview with TMZ to share the song's backstory.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to. Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships," Waller said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Waller said that the song is an attempt to present the perspective of the women in the video.

"As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there," Waller added.

Since its release, Darren Waller's song has surpassed more than 140,000 views and 1000 comments on YouTube.

Kelsey Plum shared a cryptic message after the divorce from Darren Waller

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller filed a joint divorce petition in court in April 2023. After the petition, Plum posted a cryptic Instagram story.

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go," Plum wrote. "God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends."

Plum added that she wants to share her story, but it's not the right time yet.

"One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain and to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP."

In March 2023, Kelsey Plum married Darren Waller at GreenGale Farms in Las Vegas. The two reportedly applied for their marriage license in January 2022 and finally exchanged vows after one year. However, their marriage didn't last long, and they parted ways in April 2024.