"I want Eberflus and Shane Waldron arrested" - NFL fans torch Bears dysfunction over chaotic handling of Caleb Williams rookie year

The Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The 2022 Heisman winner was named a starter following his arrival, but Williams couldn't live up to the hype surrounding his league debut.

He led the Bears to an underwhelming 5-12 campaign last season as Caleb Williams became the first Bears rookie to pass for more than 3,000 yards (3,541) with 20 passing TDs. Williams was also sacked 68 times, becoming the third-most sacked QB in the league since 1963.

Amid the tumultuous season, the Chicago Bears made several changes to their coaching staff. They fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after nine games and a 4-5 record. Coach Matt Eberflus was fired in November , with Thomas Brown taking over as the interim coach.

However, fans are still salty over the mismanagement and dysfunctioning in the team during Caleb Williams' rookie campaign and shared their reactions.

"Firing them wasn't enough. I want Eberflus and Shane Waldron arrested, detained and DEPORTED," one commented.

"Matt Eberflus got fired cuz of his incompetency, but yet ppl think Caleb Williams was in the wrong for not wanting to go to Chicago," one said.

"Waiting for @realDonaldTrump to declare Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron terrorists," another wrote.

"Shane Walrdon and Matt Eberflus you will not see heavens pearly nor god splendor," one said.

"Shane Waldron and Matt Eberflus are the biggest pieces of s**t on the planet," one commented.

The new discourse around the fired coaches comes after a look into Caleb Williams' rookie campaign with the Bears in the book 'American Kings: A biography of the quarterback', written by Seth Wickersham.

It follows the quarterback's journey to Chicago and the problems and challenges he faced there. According to the book, Williams had to, at times, watch films alone because there was no one to guide and instruct him. It also revealed that the quarterback's family was looking to sign with the United Football League altogether, as they didn't want him to play for the Bears.

Insider claims Caleb Williams will have a tough time under new HC Ben Johnson

After the disastrous 2024 campaign, the Bears brought in ex-Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new coach. NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Williams' life is going to be tougher under Johnson.

Last month, on Good Morning Football, Rapoport talked about how Johnson is known for having a strict regime with a no-nonsense approach. He believes that if Caleb Williams wants to be great, he has to embrace this situation and the challenge.

"Ben Johnson has been incredibly successful in Detroit," Rapoport said. "Is he the most pleasant person to be around during the season? I don't think he is. It's going to be hard. And I don't even know if right now Caleb Williams understands. But like, a Monday night in November is going to s**k.

"And if you want to be great, it has to s**k. ... He has to embrace being absolutely and utterly miserable."

It's been a long time since the Bears enjoyed success. It will be interesting to see if Williams can help them become a Super Bowl contender under Ben Johnson this upcoming season.

