"I want no one else to perform more than Daniel Jones": Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest about his support for former teammate

Saquon Barkley might be wearing Eagles green these days, but his loyalty to former Giants teammate Daniel Jones hasn’t faded. After five seasons together in New York that included a 2022 playoff run that saw them defeat the Vikings, Barkley still calls the quarterback “my dawg” and keeps close tabs on his new chapter in Indianapolis.

“Daniel Jones! Let’s go! That’s my dawg!” Barkley gushed to CBS Sports, laughing about how Jones complains that he never answers his calls. “I gotta FaceTime him more,” the Super Bowl–winning running back added.

In Week 2, Jones carved up the Broncos with 316 passing yards on 23-of-34 completions and a touchdown in a dramatic 29-28 win.

“The fact that he’s off to a hot start… I was super excited for him to win that starting job,” Barkley said. “To go out there and play at a high level now and get to show people the player that I know.”

Jones has given his old teammate plenty to cheer about. He beat out inury-prone Anthony Richardson for the starting gig, and has opened the season 2-0.

Saquon Barkley making AI moves off the field

The Eagles running back isn't just bulldozing defenders on Sundays; he’s quietly bulldozing the investing world. Since his 2018 debut, the Philadelphia Eagles running back has earned approximately $80 million in NFL salary and bonuses.

He's not using all that money on flashy toys, but chasing the future with bets on tech and AI. According to The Profile, Barkley has invested millions into cutting-edge firms like Anthropic, the red-hot artificial intelligence company, and Neuralink, Elon Musk’s neurotech venture.

He’s also backed the prediction market Polymarket and the billionaire Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

“I was just thinking about how I can only play for so long, so I really gotta take advantage, keep investing, and create wealth for me and my family,” Barkley told The Profile.

That long-game mentality started when he became the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and inked a $31.2 million rookie deal. From day one, Barkley vowed to live off his endorsement checks, which are estimated at $10 million annually from giants like Nike, Pepsi, and Toyota.

