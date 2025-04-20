"I want to race dude" - Chad Johnson sends message to viral TikToker Ashton Hall

Former NFL star Chad Johnson challenged viral fitness influencer Ashton Hall to a race. The ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver's comment came in response to Hall's recent TikTok vlog showcasing his weekend routine.
Johnson directed his challenge at Hall, a former Alcorn State running back turned fitness influencer. Hall has gained massive popularity for his extreme morning routines, including his viral "4 AM morning routine" videos that feature ice water face dunks and intense workout regimens.
On Saturday, Johnson retweeted one of Hall's social media posts documenting a typical weekend day, adding his challenge. The post showed Hall getting ready, attending events and partying.
"I want to race dude," Johnson wrote, retweeting Hall's content on X.
Ashton Hall, who played briefly for Alcorn State, had only five carries for eight yards. He has more than 14 million Instagram followers. His morning routine video, which debuted in early 2025, includes extreme exercises such as balcony push-ups, several cold water face dunks, treadmill sprints, swimming pool dives and hot tub soaks.
Chad Johnson gives a cost-effective fitness alternative to CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb revealed he spends around $50,000 every two weeks on physical maintenance. Lamb's recovery list consists of: ice baths, steam rooms, saunas, red light therapy and hyperbaric chambers, as per an interview he gave to Complex on Saturday
“Every two weeks is $50,000 … There’s 52 weeks in a year … That’s your number,” Lamb said. “What I do for a living, it’s very physical ... Some short weeks are more lethal than your regular seven-day schedule.”
Johnson offered his cost-cutting solution.
"Yo @_CeeDeeThree I can eliminate this expense by 1.2 million, all you need is a gym membership & McDonalds," Johnson tweeted on April 19.
This way, Johnson mocked CeeDee Lamb's $1.3 million annual body maintenance regimen.
