"I want to race dude" - Chad Johnson sends message to viral TikToker Ashton Hall

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 20, 2025 17:10 GMT
Credit: Chad Johnson and TikToker Ashton Hall Collage/IG

Former NFL star Chad Johnson challenged viral fitness influencer Ashton Hall to a race. The ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver's comment came in response to Hall's recent TikTok vlog showcasing his weekend routine.

Johnson directed his challenge at Hall, a former Alcorn State running back turned fitness influencer. Hall has gained massive popularity for his extreme morning routines, including his viral "4 AM morning routine" videos that feature ice water face dunks and intense workout regimens.

On Saturday, Johnson retweeted one of Hall's social media posts documenting a typical weekend day, adding his challenge. The post showed Hall getting ready, attending events and partying.

"I want to race dude," Johnson wrote, retweeting Hall's content on X.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Hall, who played briefly for Alcorn State, had only five carries for eight yards. He has more than 14 million Instagram followers. His morning routine video, which debuted in early 2025, includes extreme exercises such as balcony push-ups, several cold water face dunks, treadmill sprints, swimming pool dives and hot tub soaks.

Chad Johnson gives a cost-effective fitness alternative to CeeDee Lamb

GQ Bowl 2025 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb revealed he spends around $50,000 every two weeks on physical maintenance. Lamb's recovery list consists of: ice baths, steam rooms, saunas, red light therapy and hyperbaric chambers, as per an interview he gave to Complex on Saturday

“Every two weeks is $50,000 … There’s 52 weeks in a year … That’s your number,” Lamb said. “What I do for a living, it’s very physical ... Some short weeks are more lethal than your regular seven-day schedule.”

Johnson offered his cost-cutting solution.

"Yo @_CeeDeeThree I can eliminate this expense by 1.2 million, all you need is a gym membership & McDonalds," Johnson tweeted on April 19.

This way, Johnson mocked CeeDee Lamb's $1.3 million annual body maintenance regimen.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Krutik Jain
