“I wanted a trade”: 49ers DE Bryce Huff opens up on uncomfortable Eagles stint

Bryce Huff is not sugarcoating his perspective about his year in Philadelphia.

After a breakout run with the Jets, it elevated him into the upper ranks of pass rushers. Huff entered 2024 expecting to solidify himself as a cornerstone of the Eagles' defense. However, he spent much of the season wrestling with injuries, inconsistent usage and his skill set simply not translating to the system around him.

Huff shared on Tuesday that his doubts about the fit arose almost as soon as he arrived.

"If I'm being 100% honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on," Huff said, via the SF Niners YouTube channel. "And just cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn't a fit.

"I knew a trade wasn't going to happen during the (2024) season. But I talked to my agent about it and was like, when it's all set and done, I might need to step to put myself in the best position. I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season."

Those doubts only deepened as the season unfolded. A wrist issue limited his availability, while a lack of defined responsibilities contributed to a steep decline in his production.

Bryce Huff's numbers dropped dramatically in Philadelphia

Bryce Huff finished his year with the Philadelphia Eagles with a pair of sacks in a dozen appearances. It was a far cry from the double-digit total that had drawn Philadelphia’s attention in free agency.

Pro Football Focus grades reflected his decline with a 69.8 defensive rating, 64.0 tackling grade and 69.9 pass rushing score.

The mismatch proved costly for both sides. The Eagles committed significant guarantees in a multi-year contract, hoping to pair Huff’s explosiveness with their established front seven. Instead, they watched his snap counts taper off.

San Francisco’s decision to trade for Huff wasn’t about taking a flyer on a former standout. The 49ers viewed his combination of speed and technique as an ideal complement to Nick Bosa. Meanwhile, Huff saw the move as a chance to regain his footing in a familiar defensive approach.

His relationship with Robert Saleh, who previously coached him in New York, added a layer of trust absent in Philadelphia.

Financially, the acquisition required careful maneuvering. To make the deal work under the salary cap, the Eagles retained part of Huff’s compensation while San Francisco restructured the final years of his contract into a shorter arrangement. The outcome is effectively a one-year audition, offering both the team and the player an opportunity to gauge whether his 2023 form can be revived.

