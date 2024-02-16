Olivia Culpo's latest TikTok is an emotional one after her fiance Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers were defeated in Super Bowl LVIII. Culpo shared a collage of photos from the 2023 NFL season leading up to the 49ers appearance in the big game.

She then went on to leave a thoughtful and loving caption to McCaffrey. She noted how she was sad because he didn't win but that she also had gratitude for the opportunity to watch McCaffrey live out his dream.

Culpo also credited the 49ers running back for the work he puts into his NFL career every day in hopes of getting better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day. I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much!"

Olivia Culpo thanked her TikTok followers for their love and support throughout the season and that it meant so much.

How long have Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo been together?

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo weren't public with their relationship for a few months. Relationship rumors began in May 2019 when the two interacted on Instagram and were nearly confirmed when the two took a vacation to Mexico shortly after.

McCaffrey played for the Carolina Panthers then, and Culpo began attending games at the start of the 2019 NFL season.

In November 2019, they confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. Ever since, they have been public with their relationship. She even moved from North Carolina to the West Coast when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey proposed to Culpo in April 2023, which was about four years after they first began dating.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have hinted that they will get married sometime this offseason. The former Miss Universe celebrated her bachelorette weekend a few months ago in preparation for the big day.