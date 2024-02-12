Olivia Culpo and her family cheered for fiancee Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. After the 49ers overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Culpo's brother Gus Culpo commiserated but they were thankful they had each other and family.

Olivia's younger brother, Gus Culpo, attended Super Bowl LVIII, as did Christian McCaffrey's parents and siblings. Following the game, Gus Culpo shared a snapshot on Instagram stories of himself and Olivia in a club, which was most likely intended to represent the 49ers' joyous afterparty.

Gus captioned the photo about the hurt from the loss but that everyone was moving on:

"It hurts but me move forward"-Gus Culpo

Olivia Culpo and her brother Gus may not have been celebrating a 49ers' win but at least they had each other.

Olivia Culpo then re-shared the photo of the two of them and gave a sentimental caption:

"At least we still have family."

Olivia Culpo wore custom Christian McCaffrey jacket to Super Bowl LVIII

Olivia Culpo has shown her support for fiancee Christian McCaffrey throughout the 2023–2024 NFL season. She attended almost every game, home or away, and introduced a special style based on the running back's name and jersey number.

For the Super Bowl, Culpo wore a black jumpsuit that she accompanied with a long black overcoat that was customized with his name and #23 jersey number on the back in the San Francisco 49ers color scheme. She shared photos from her pregame routine on her Instagram, as she typically does.

Culpo was sitting in a suite at Allegiant Stadium, despite the back-and-forth with Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, who claimed that they couldn't afford to sit in one.

The 49ers weren't able to pull off the Super Bowl LVIII win, which turned into a defensive battle for both teams. San Francisco lost 25-22 in overtime and will now look forward to next season and see if they can make a run for the Lombardi Trophy.

As for Culpo and McCaffrey, they are expected to get married sometime this offseason.