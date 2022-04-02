"It's dumb" - Ian Rapoport calls out Julian Edelman for April Fools' Day prank

It's safe to say that not everyone is a fan of April Fools' Day or the pranks and jokes made on this day. One of the people who is not a fan is NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This morning, many athletes, including former and current NFL players, tweeted something in reference to an April Fools' Day prank.

Ian Rapoport specifically called out former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman, who tweeted earlier this morning that he was joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rapoport said, with all due respect to Edelman, it's dumb. Rapoport said:

"I assume that some people think it's funny, and I don't know what kind of a take this is because most humans probably think it's dumb ... I don't know what's funny about ... with all due respect to Julian Edelman, you know, tweeting like 'I'm signing with the Bucs' or in general ... he did literally request to trade. It was two years ago, so it's not that far out of the realm of possibility. I don't think it's that funny, and I don't know why anybody would want to do that. Side note, David Njoku now follows me on Twitter, so there you go."

Edelman tweeted a picture of himself that showed he was signing with the Bucs with the tweet saying, "Onto the next chapter." Although there were rumors of a comeback linked to the Bucs since he works out with Tom Brady, Edelman has no intention of returning to football or the Bucs.

David Njoku also tweeted an April Fools' Day joke today

Edelman wasn't the only player in the football world to send out an April Fools' Day prank on Twitter. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku had Browns fans in disbelief for a bit this morning. He tweeted that he'd contacted his agent to seek a trade. He tweeted again shortly after saying, "April Fools baby."

Chief David Njoku @David_Njoku80 Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first… Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first…

The biggest star in the NBA and, perhaps, all sports also particpated in the fun. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet this morning, saying "I’m out for the season officially.. See y’all in the fall."

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾

Every April 1, athletes, regardless of the sport they play, will tweet something comical to try to startle their fans. Ian Raporport is going to have to get used to April 1 being a "dumb" day.

Edited by Windy Goodloe