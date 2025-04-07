Ian Rapoport namedrops Titans' QB choice after ditching Shedeur Sanders post Colorado pro day

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated the Tennessee Titans have moved away from considering Shedeur Sanders as their No. 1 draft pick. This development follows their decision to cancel a private workout with the Colorado quarterback after his pro day performance.

The news emerged on Monday during discussions about Colorado's NFL Showcase held on Friday. Multiple sources confirmed that the Titans had canceled their Wednesday workout with Shedeur Sanders.

Rapoport added more on his news on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday:

"Shedeur Sanders look good," Rapoport said. "If you are someone who wants to draft him at 2 or 3 or early, you saw enough where you're like, all right. Like obviously, the talent is there. ... He has proved that that is not the case. And then, you sort of get word that the Titans mutually canceled a visit with Shedeur. ...

"They haven't officially confirmed or announced, but it looks like they're going in one direction, which would be to select Cam Ward."

The Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They've been evaluating quarterbacks extensively, with Miami's Cam Ward emerging as their apparent preferred choice.

Shedeur Sanders might still go to Titans

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Despite the Titans backing away, Shedeur Sanders received strong support from his Colorado offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur. He previously coached the Cleveland Browns:

"This is what I've told all 32 teams, and I really believe, if you need a quarterback, take Shedeur," Shurmur told cleveland.com during Friday's showcase. "If you don't need a quarterback, take Travis. I've said you can't go wrong, and I think that pretty much says it all."

The backdrop to this decision includes Sanders' pro day showing. He completed 58 of 63 throws, with three incompletions attributed to receiver drops. One NFL executive told Fox Sports:

"He throws a really catchable ball. He's definitely a pocket guy, but athletic enough to buy time and make plays."

By contrast, the Titans conducted a private workout with Ward in late March that "went great," according to NFL insider Paul Kuharsky. This timing suggests Tennessee has possibly already made its decision with over two weeks remaining before the draft.

At the NFL's league meetings, Titans coach Brian Callahan said they were "probably two weeks away" from finalizing their decision on the top pick, according to Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean.

The situation remains fluid, with 18 days until the draft. While most signs point to Ward as Tennessee's choice, the organization hasn't ruled out trading the pick. Such a move would create immediate quarterback needs, potentially putting Shedeur Sanders back in play for the Titans or their trade partner.

