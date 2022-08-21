Ian Rapoport reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers training camp

Could quarterback Tom Brady be on his way back to training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted a tweet early on Sunday afternoon that suggested he might be.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the 45 year old quarterback is expected to be back sooner. Rapoport added that he was told that Brady will return to the team on Monday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I'm told tomorrow is the expected day he returns.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback was excused last week. It was originally reported that he would return after the Tennessee Titans game on Saturday.

But doubts began to emerge late last week about when Bowles said there wasn't a definitive time frame. The Buccaneers have stated that this was a pre-approved absence from the team, arranged before training camp. Tom Brady did spend two weeks in camp with his teammates, building chemistry with some of the new players on offense.

Brady will now have to continue working on chemistry with his new center, Robert Hainsey. Starting center Ryan Jensen tore his ACL at the start of training camp and is likely to miss the regular season.

No doubt all eyes will be on the practice field at One Buc Place on Monday morning. Everyone will be watching to see if Tom Brady does reappear from his leave of absence.

Will Tom Brady start against the Indianapolis Colts?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

The Buccaneers have one remaining preseason game left, a trip to face the Indianapolis Colts. Brady is yet to take the field in a preseason matchup. Which, at 45 years of age and over 20 years of NFL experience, isn't shocking. However, due to his time off, he hasn't even been with the team on the sidelines for their first two preseason games.

With Brady expected to return 'early' this week, could he take the field in the third and final preseason game? Typically, the starting quarterback and other starters don't see much playing time in the final game. The last game is usually seen as a final opportunity for "roster bubble" players to make an impression and make the team.

With a new starting center and some new faces on the offense, it would be beneficial for their veteran quarterback to at least play a series or two. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said that a decision hasn't been made and that he will make that determination after this week's practices.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bowles says he doesn't know yet whether Tom Brady will play in Saturday's preseason finale, said that will hinge on how this week goes in practice. Bowles says he doesn't know yet whether Tom Brady will play in Saturday's preseason finale, said that will hinge on how this week goes in practice.

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told Chris Myers and Rhonde Barber that Tom Brady will be ready for Week 1. Tampa Bay will open up their campaign by traveling to the Dallas Cowboys.

As with this absence, Brady's expected playing time is also something of a mystery, as fans are once again left with a wait-and-see approach.

