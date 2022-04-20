"Don't think that's true" - NFL insider ridicules claims of reported drift between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Tom Brady enjoyed a brief retirement before his subsequent return to the NFL. This fuelled rumors that the seven-time Super Bowl winner had a rocky relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers headcoach Bruce Arians.

When Arians announced his retirement after Brady came back to the team, it only stoked more rumors that the former's removal was a condition for the QB's return.

However, in a recent interview on the Rich Eisen show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport pointed out how ridiculous this notion sounds. A sports writer since 2004, Rapoport has had the inside scoop on the NFL, hence, his words are taken seriously.

Rapoport dismisses theory that Tom Brady was behind Bruce Arians' departure

During the interview, Rapoport said that he'd heard from six different players in the Tampa Bay team. They all stated that Tom Brady's return and Arians' retirement were in no way connected, aside from the head coach's desire to set up his replacement, Bowles, for success.

The veteran journalist also poked fun at the idea that a massive conspiracy to mislead the media and football fans was perpetrated by the team owners, Brady, and Arians.

Rapoport went on to totally dismiss the claims. While other analysts have given credence to the rumors, Rapoport speculated that Arians had no real role in the offense to begin with. He went on to point out that the GOAT ran the entire offense with Byron Leftwich.

Regardless of the reasons behind it, Bruce Arians is out and Todd Bowles is in, leading a team that may be set to win another Super Bowl. The odds seem to be even more in their favor after a wild free agency saw most superstar players of the NFC move to teams in the AFC.

This has, seemingly, paved the way for a playoff rematch of the thrilling Bucs and Rams divisional game from just a few months ago.

Although Arians won't be on the sidelines for the upcoming 2022 season, he will remain with the team in the front office in an executive capacity.

Meanwhile, Bowles gets another shot as a headcoach with a team that's loaded with talent and an offense that practically runs on autopilot. In the end, Arians leaves the team in good hands and has a championship ring to show for his time as the coach of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers

