Remains of woman ID'd in Texas pinned down as ex-NFL player Kevin Ware's missing girlfriend

In a shocking discovery related to the Kevin Ware case, the remains found during a Houston-area search in December have been identified as those of Taylor Pomaski.

Pomaski, was the missing girlfriend of former NFL player, authorities said as per a report by NBC News. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences were the ones who made the discovery, according to an email from a senior deputy.

The woman aged 29 was last seen last year on April 25th at a house party. Pomaski was the host and had invited close friends over to her home in Spring, Texas. Officials had back then described her disappearance as suspicious.

Pomaski's remains were ultimately dug out on December 10th. The remains were found at a site in north Harris County. The former NFL player was questioned in regards to the matter back in June last year.

Ware is currently serving a sentence without bail for allegedly violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons. These charges, though, are unrelated to the disappearance of Pomaski.

Who did Kevin Ware play for in NFL?

Kevin Ware Jr. is a former NFL player who played 16 games in the league. The player primarily played as tight end for the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers in 2004.

Prior to his short-lived NFL career, he played football for the University of Washington. The tight end, unfortunately, had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2010, he was arrested for evading arrest in Houston, Texas.

He was accused of assaulting a valet at a bar he had visited and was charged with escape and theft. He has been held at Harris County Jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

So far, he has not been named as a suspect in Pomaski's disappearance. But the discovery of Pomanski's remains has now once again blown the case wide open. Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said:

"The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close."

Now a homicide case, any involvement could potentially mean more jailtime for the former 49ers tight end.

