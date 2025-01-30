If Chiefs win Super Bowl 'three-peat,' they'll have to pay this Florida sports legend to use it

The Kansas City Chiefs stand at the doorstep of NFL history as they prepare for the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. However, their potential celebration could come with an unexpected price tag, courtesy of Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Riley, the NBA legend who led the LA Lakers and Heat to multiple championships, made a savvy business move in November 1988. Through his company, Riles & Company Inc., he trademarked the term "three-peat" and its variations after his Lakers appeared headed for a third straight NBA title.

While those Lakers fell short against the Detroit Pistons, Riley's foresight has paid off over the years. According to Finance-Monthly.com, the trademark earned him roughly $300,000 in licensing fees when Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls achieved their first three-peat in 1993. That figure reached nearly $600,000 when the Bulls repeated the feat in 1998.

The Chiefs, fresh off their ninth straight playoff victory after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, could become Riley's next paying customer. His company holds active trademarks for "THREE-PEAT," "THREEPEAT," and "3 PEAT" across multiple merchandise categories including hats, shirts, sports drinks and more.

Riley's trademark portfolio covers everything from collector's plates and mugs to computer bags and sunglasses. In 2006, he mentioned that he donates much of the licensing revenue to charity.

The Chief's hunt for NFL's first Super Bowl three-peat

Under Patrick Mahomes' leadership, the Kansas City Chiefs have already set records for most wins in multiple-season spans. Their 49 victories over the past three seasons, including the playoffs, tops the NFL record books.

The Green Bay Packers remain the last NFL franchise to win three straight championships, achieving the feat in 1965-67. However, only their final victory came during the Super Bowl era, making Kansas City's opportunity unprecedented.

The Chiefs have won 17 consecutive one-score games, including all 12 in 2024. Even more impressive, they've maintained a .600 winning percentage when trailing by double digits since 2022.

Mahomes has orchestrated eight game-winning drives in 2024 alone, matching the single-season record since quarterback tracking began in 1950. His late-game excellence shines brightest in close games, where Kansas City has scored or run out the clock in 17 of 19 crucial drives since the 2022 playoffs.

If the Chiefs triumph on Feb. 9, they'll need to negotiate with Riley's company for the right to splash "three-peat" across their championship merchandise. The Palm Beach Post reported that the trademark spans multiple variations of the term, positioning Riley to benefit from another historic sports achievement.

Byron Scott, Riley's former Lakers player, first coined the phrase in 1988.

