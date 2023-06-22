Pat McAfee, along with the rest of the country, are anxiously waiting for updates on the lost submersible vessel that went missing while looking at the Titanic wreckage. Some are speculating that all hope is lost. Others are holding onto hope that the five missing people will be found. However, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee let it ride on his own talent with a basketball.

Basically, he took the old addage that "the ball never lies" and applied it to the life-or-death situation. Here's how he set it up:

"How about this: if I make this shot, they're alive. Here we go. Real stakes… If I make one of these shots, I think we should think that the universe is letting us know that there's a chance that they are okay."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He called it a 3-point shot, but he was standing so far away that calling it a half-court shot wasn't any kind of stretch. He said he was going to take two shots, but he only needed one. The ball went into the hoop. Based on his logic, the podcast host's shot might have helped avert disaster.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow I think the universe was saying those dudes in the tube at the bottom of the ocean with nothing but a $29 controller are gonna be alright?



Are yinz seeing this the same way I did?



I think the universe was saying those dudes in the tube at the bottom of the ocean with nothing but a $29 controller are gonna be alright? Are yinz seeing this the same way I did?https://t.co/sZGEoNi0Wc

Of course, in the real world, a basketball shot miles away from the site of the emergency has no real effect in the eyes of most people. However, what also might have caught the attention of those watching the video is the fact of how the shot was able to be taken on a dime.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow The Titan submersible vessel that gives tours of the Titanic shipwreck is missing #PMSLive The Titan submersible vessel that gives tours of the Titanic shipwreck is missing #PMSLive https://t.co/zFwL8B7FMo

Pat McAfee's podcast set turns heads with basketball court reveal

Pat McAfee at Super Bowl LVII - Previews

Some viewers might have guessed that the show went mobile, but no. All the podcast host had to do was turn to his side and take the shot from essentially his desk. In other words, the set of the podcast studio is just to the side of what appears to be a nearly full-size basketball court.

It appears that in 2023, one doesn't need a true studio to record content to be viewed by millions around the world. One only needs a little bit of real estate and should it be tucked aside a basketball court, so be it. That said, the assumption is that once they go live, the court is a no-entry zone for anyone else.

Therefore, an argument could be made that the court is part of the set, which might be in the running for most elaborate podcast set in the world.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes