  "If it isn't called, it's not a flag": Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka gets brutally honest about 'grabby' DBs like Eagles

“If it isn’t called, it’s not a flag”: Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka gets brutally honest about 'grabby' DBs like Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 03, 2025 20:43 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
“If it isn’t called, it’s not a flag”: Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka gets brutally honest about 'grabby' DBs like Eagles (Credit: IMAGN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is having a terrific 2025 NFL campaign with the NFC South division leaders. Egbuka, an Ohio State product, is playing like the best wide receiver of his class for the 3-1 Buccaneers.

Egbuka faced one of the toughest opponents of the season in Week 4. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buccaneers 31-25, ending the team's unbeaten run, despite Egbuka recording four catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Emeka Egbuka reflected on going against "grabby" defensive backs. The 22-year-old gave a mature response to reporters, saying that if it wasn't called, then it shouldn't draw a flag. He also said wide receivers are paid to make plays against suffocating defenses and they should focus on that.

"Yeah, it's pretty simple. If it doesn't get called, it's not a flag," Egbuka said. "That's the game that we live in and we have to be able to play through contact and get physical. I'm a random receiver, and we can complain all we want, but at the end of the day, if they don't call it, it's not a flag.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We're gonna have to fight through stuff like that the entire year. DBs have been holding since the game was first invented. So, it's not nothing new. Obviously, it can be frustrating at times, but we get paid a lot of money to be able to make spectacular catches in blanket coverages, so got to be able to make contested and be able to separate as well."
In four games, the No. 19 overall pick has caught 18 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns with the Buccaneers. He has been one of the highest points of the Buccaneers' offense to start the season, especially with Chris Godwin sidelined for the first three games.

Emeka Egbuka credited with elevating Baker Mayfield's play

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline names Emeka Egbuka as one of the reasons why Baker Mayfield has resurrected his career in Tampa Bay.

"Mayfield's job has been made easier by having another future Hall of Famer, receiver Mike Evans, at his disposal. Then there was the addition of receiver Emeka Egbuka, the 19th pick of the draft, who's playing as well if not better than any other player selected at his position last April."

Egbuka's career is just starting, but he's already earning his stripes with the Buccaneers.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda's NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
