Insider notes on Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield resurgence, Calijah Kancey future, early injuries, and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first blemish on their record Sunday, losing a close contest to the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping the team’s record to 3-1. Hopes are high for the Bucs, who should run away with the NFC South, but injuries on the lines of scrimmage have dealt the team a tough hand. Some feel that Tampa Bay could’ve done a better job in the offseason to strengthen the depth on those lines.

Ad

The Buccaneers entered the season with five straight playoff appearances in their pocket, including a Super Bowl victory in 2020 with Tom Brady at quarterback. Yet despite the future Hall of Famer now broadcasting games from the television booth rather than running the offense behind center, many around the team believe the 2025 Buccaneers roster is stronger than the team that won it all five years ago.

Baker Mayfield proving worth as No.1 draft pick

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baker Mayfield has resurrected his career to become the quarterback the Cleveland Browns hoped he would be when they used the first pick of the 2018 draft to select him. Mayfield’s job has been made easier by having another future Hall of Famer, receiver Mike Evans, at his disposal. Then there was the addition of receiver Emeka Egbuka, the 19th pick of the draft, who’s playing as well if not better than any player selected at his position last April.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Yet the team was hit with multiple injuries to valuable players on both sides of the line of scrimmage before the season began, which has disrupted its plans.

Also read: 4 days after taking shots at Steve Wilks, Baker Mayfield recalls private exchange before infamous release from Panthers

Calijah Kancey future

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, the 19th selection of the 2023 draft, was lost for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle during the team’s Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans. Kancey, a favorite of head coach Todd Bowles and someone who is well-liked by the entire coaching staff, was starting his third year in the league after productive rookie and sophomore campaigns. In the prior two seasons, Kancey combined for 11.5 sacks as well as 21 tackles for loss, and he was expected to be a big part of the Bucs defense in what they hope will be a deep push into the playoffs this year.

Ad

Sources tell me that talks to extend Kancey’s contract to keep him in Tampa were set for later this season with a price tag around $150 million. If that does not come to fruition in the distant future, I’m told the Buccaneers will pick up the fifth-year option on their prized defensive lineman to keep him around at least through 2027.

Week 2 also saw starting offensive linemen Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch go down with injuries. Mauch, the team’s starting right guard, suffered a knee injury and was lost for the season. Right tackle Goedeke went down with a foot injury and was placed on injured reserve, but he can return after Week 6 if he’s ready.

Ad

Bucs hit with early season injuries

Even before the season began, the team dealt with an injury to All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in July and was shelved for the first three weeks before finally making his return against the Eagles on Sunday. His impact was immediately felt, as not only were the Bucs able to rearrange the offensive line to a more natural state, but Wirfs played well.

Ad

With Wirfs sidelined prior to Week 1, some have questioned the offseason moves by the Bucs to strengthen the depth on the offensive line.

The ensuing injury to Goedeke eventually forced Charlie Heck, who was initially filling in for Wirfs at left tackle, to move to the right side. Graham Barton, the team’s starting center, was then shifted to left tackle. It was a combination that didn’t work well, as though the team kept winning, Mayfield was getting beat up and has played through multiple injuries since.

Ad

Also read: "Shame on us": Emmanuel Acho blasts Baker Mayfield critics for believing Browns’ judgment on $100,000,000 Bucs QB

Wirfs’ return allowed Barton to move back to center and Heck to return to right tackle. Yet Heck has struggled and been the weak link on the line. The team had been negotiating with George Fant in the offseason, a 10-year veteran who is experienced as a starter at both left and right tackle. Over the course of his career, Fant, who is now a backup for the Washington Commanders, started 75 games. The belief from many in the league is that Fant would’ve been more competent and effective as a replacement on the Bucs line compared to Heck.

Ad

Goedeke will miss at least the next two games with the Seattle Seahawks and San Franscisco 49ers coming up on the schedule, followed by the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Seahawks are one of the better pass-rushing teams in the league, while Detroit is tops in the early going.

The hopes are that Heck can withstand the coming onslaught to protect Mayfield and the team keeps winning. If he can’t, the second guessing of Tampa’s offensive line moves prior to the season will continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.