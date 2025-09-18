"Shame on us": Emmanuel Acho blasts Baker Mayfield critics for believing Browns’ judgment on $100,000,000 Bucs QB

Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to back-to-back postseason appearances, and they are off to a great start this season. However, the criticism on him and the team continues.NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho lashed out at critics for questioning the Buccaneers quarterback and blamed his first team for the skepticism. He shared his opinion after he was told that Mayfield has more yards and touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.&quot;Let me say something that might actually impact your life,&quot; Acho said on Thursday, via &quot;Speakeasy.&quot; &quot;Problem is Baker Mayfield's first impression in the NFL was not great because the Browns, which have never been able to properly identify a quarterback, told us Baker wasn't good, but we believed them. Shame on us, shame on you.&quot;Since Baker Mayfield has left Cleveland, he has been a top 10 quarterback because Cleveland, the team that is worst at identifying quarterbacks, told you, told me, told all of us, that Baker wasn't good, and we believed them.&quot;Mayfield is coming off his best NFL season. He threw career-highs of 407 completions for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. The quarterback has found his rhythm as the Buccaneers' offensive leader, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl honors.Mayfield was selected at No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He was dealt to the Carolina Panthers after four seasons, where he requested a trade midseason and joined the LA Rams. He signed a one-year $4 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2023 and was offered a three-year extension worth $100 million after a postseason run.How has Baker Mayfield performed this season?The Buccaneers have won their first two games this season via close margins. Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the 23-20 win against the Falcons in the season opener. He also recorded five carries for 39 yards.Mayfield dropped another great performance in the 20-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday. He went 25 of 38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also had three carries for 33 yards. He has not been sacked this season.Tampa Bay is scheduled to face the New York Jets on Sunday, and Mayfield is aiming to keep the unbeaten streak alive.