  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shame on us": Emmanuel Acho blasts Baker Mayfield critics for believing Browns’ judgment on $100,000,000 Bucs QB

"Shame on us": Emmanuel Acho blasts Baker Mayfield critics for believing Browns’ judgment on $100,000,000 Bucs QB

By Nishant
Published Sep 18, 2025 18:40 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (image credit: IMAGN)

Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to back-to-back postseason appearances, and they are off to a great start this season. However, the criticism on him and the team continues.

Ad

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho lashed out at critics for questioning the Buccaneers quarterback and blamed his first team for the skepticism. He shared his opinion after he was told that Mayfield has more yards and touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

"Let me say something that might actually impact your life," Acho said on Thursday, via "Speakeasy." "Problem is Baker Mayfield's first impression in the NFL was not great because the Browns, which have never been able to properly identify a quarterback, told us Baker wasn't good, but we believed them. Shame on us, shame on you.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Since Baker Mayfield has left Cleveland, he has been a top 10 quarterback because Cleveland, the team that is worst at identifying quarterbacks, told you, told me, told all of us, that Baker wasn't good, and we believed them."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Mayfield is coming off his best NFL season. He threw career-highs of 407 completions for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. The quarterback has found his rhythm as the Buccaneers' offensive leader, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl honors.

Mayfield was selected at No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He was dealt to the Carolina Panthers after four seasons, where he requested a trade midseason and joined the LA Rams. He signed a one-year $4 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2023 and was offered a three-year extension worth $100 million after a postseason run.

Ad

How has Baker Mayfield performed this season?

The Buccaneers have won their first two games this season via close margins. Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the 23-20 win against the Falcons in the season opener. He also recorded five carries for 39 yards.

Mayfield dropped another great performance in the 20-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday. He went 25 of 38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also had three carries for 33 yards. He has not been sacked this season.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to face the New York Jets on Sunday, and Mayfield is aiming to keep the unbeaten streak alive.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications