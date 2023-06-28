"Impressed with the aim" - Rob Gronkowski wins Camille Kostek over impeccable selfie skills

Camille Kostek could not be happier with her NFL legend boyfriend, who finally learned how to click perfect selfies.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader posted an adorable picture of herself with the four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end. The couple showed their their pearly whites, while Camille Kostek hugged Rob Gronkowski and wrote:

"He took this selfie on a camera and you only get one take with Rob. I’m impressed with the aim, it’s usually our heads and the ceiling."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were happy to know that Gronk had polished his photography skills and, like always, implored the future Hall of Famer to "put a ring" on Camille Kostek.

The couple has been dating each other for almost 10 years now but is in no rush to get married, as Robbie G once explained that they are focusing on their individual careers. Kostek is a popular name in the world of swimsuit models, while making it on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover six times, which is a historic feat.

Hence, without any pressure to get married, the couple focuses on spending time with each other. Recently, Kostek and Gronkowski made their way to the city of love, Paris. There, the couple shopped at local markets that held fresh and organic produce.

Along with that, they shopped at a Chanel store, where they received VIP treatment.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski headed to the Hamptons for a fun-filled vacation

After retiring from football, Gronk and his girlfriend took every opportunity to spend time with each other. Recently, the couple was in the Hamptons area of Long Island, New York, to spend some quality time.

The 31-year-old model shared a selfie of herself in a football-themed sweater and followed it up with a snap of her boyfriend, who wore a white t-shirt, grey shorts, and a cap. Their dog was also featured in many of her Instagram stories.

While Gronkowski has ended his professional career, he does not stray far from the world of the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end speaks about various topics that dominate the sport.

Poll : 0 votes