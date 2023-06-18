IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek shares stunning snaps with Rob Gronkowski from romantic Paris getaway

Camille Kostek and her longtime beau are enjoying a peaceful and relaxing time in the City of Love, i.e., Paris.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end have been together since 2015. While their fans have implored them to get engaged, the couple is taking things slow as they are both busy individuals.

Recently, Kostek scored her sixth appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. To celebrate her impressive feat, they attended a launch party in New York.

After attending the launch party, the couple took a flight, where Kostek found Gronk stealing her purse in a playful manner. They had not disclosed their location then, but after Camille uploaded a series of pictures, fans got to know that they had made their way to Paris to enjoy a lavish vacation together.

In the picture, Camille Kostek showed off her incredible physique and dressed herself in a smart outfit. Gronkowski was also featured in her post, where he held a coffee cup that looked funnily tiny between his fingers.

Gronkowski encouraged Camille Kostek to embrace her natural self

Camille Kostek and Robbie G have supported each other throughout their individual careers. Therefore, when Kostek was asked to lose weight in order to land modeling jobs, Gronk advised her to listen to her own voice and encouraged her to love her natural self.

When she appeared on 'Livin' Large' podcast hosted by Mark Dohner, she shared what her boyfriend told her about her career. When agencies asked to lose enormous amount of weight in a mere period of three weeks, she decided to listen to her boyfriend's suggestion, as it worked well for her. She said:

"I was like, I just don't want to do that. [Gronk] was like, 'Do you even want a body like that?' And I was like, 'No.' And he was like, 'Yeah, I don't even want you to be like that.'"

The suggestion worked well as she not only listened to an advice which had her best interest, but also led her to a path of becoming one of the most successful bikini models in the world of Sports Illustarted Swimsuit models.

