IN PHOTOS: $30,000,000 worth Jalen Hurts follows Sean Payton's lead in landing Jordan Brand deal 

On Monday morning, the Jordan Brand unveiled its newest athlete, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII last season, is a big fan of the brand and wore Jordan cleats for every game.

He joins Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton as the latest member of the NFL to partner with Michael Jordan's legendary brand.

Hurts released the following statement to Andscape:

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand. I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

In the photos for the new campaign, Jalen Hurts is seen wearing Jordan brand apparel from head to toe. The quarterback, whose net worth is estimated to be $30 million, will look to build upon his breakout season while wearing the Jumpman logo.

Photos of Jalen Hurts ni his first campaign with the Jordan brand.

Jalen Hurts is the third NFL QB to sign with the Jordan brand

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the newest NFL quarterback to sign a deal with Michael Jordan's brand. He now joins two other NFL quarterbacks who already sport the iconic Jumpman logo while on the field.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a contract with Jordan in 2021, after being signed as an Adidas athlete since he was drafted in 2016. He became the first NFL quarterback to sign with the brand, as well as the highest-paid NFL player to partner with Jordan.

Prescott's collaboration with the brand features custom t-shirts donning his name and likeness as well as other Cowboys merchandise.

On the same day that he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall draft pick, Bryce Young announced he too was a part of the Jordan brand. Releasing a video on his Instagram account that day.

Hurts, Prescott, Young and Payton aren't the only members of the NFL to sign with the brand. Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Jamal Adams and Kyle Pitts are all signed as well.

The Jordan brand appeals to athletes, especially the younger generation, partly due to the custom collaborations. Athletes can customize their own cleats and apparel as well as merchandise fans can purchase.