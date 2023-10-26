IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle raves about date night with Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios

TikTok star Alix Earle and her rumored boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, have been spotted together on numerous occasions now. The 22-year-old has been attending the Miami Dolphins game and is always seen interacting with the team's wide receiver.

Recently, the New Jersey native uploaded a TikTok video where she enjoyed a date night with the former boyfriend of Sophia Culpo.

In the video, the two are seen chatting with each other while enjoying a romantic dinner.

Image Credit: Alix Earle's TikTok video

The caption of the video was:

"Feeling lucky."

The couple was first spotted together with each other when they walked down the red carpet at ESPY. Following that, they were photographed partying together; Earle also posted private, intimate photos of him on her official Instagram account.

Alix Earle's fans know Braxton Berrios by the name of "NFL Man." She recently posted a birthday tribute to him.

The internet's 'it' girl is frequently seen interacting with her followers and providing personal updates with them. Her newest and most popular podcast, "Hotmess," broke a record by dethroning Joe Rogan's podcast from the top spot on Spotify.

Alix Earle thought she contracted an STD from riding a bull

The lifestyle and beauty content creator shares her unfiltered thoughts with her fans on her podcast. In one of her episodes, she revealed that while she was at the University of Miami for alum weekend, she was reminded of an incident that happened when she was a first-year student.

As a first-year student, she went to Chipotle after attending tailgate parties. Once she saw a mechanical bull at a Mexican-themed restaurant and wanted to ride it. Eventually, she enjoyed the experience and rode the bull around 20 times.

However, the following day, she noticed that she had tiny bumps on her legs. She thought that she might've contracted an STD because a friend of hers had recounted a story of someone getting it from a mechanical bull.

Alix Earle then went to a friend, who was a nursing major and got herself checked. To her relief, the bumps were caused by chaffing and were not an STD.