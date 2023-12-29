IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle reunites with family for holidays after eventful year with Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have had a massive 2023.

First publicly spotted together during the offseason, the Miami Dolphins punt returner and the TikTok star finally revealed their relationship in November after months of teasing.

Berrios is currently participating in practice as the Dolphins look to consolidate the AFC's top seed with the Baltimore Ravens. So Earle decided to use her spare time to reunite with her younger relatives, as shown in this Instagram post:

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle trolled by Tua Tagovailoa on Hard Knocks

The Braxton Berrios-Alix Earle relationship is among the most popular in the NFL right now, even being cited as a factor in him leading all return specialists in Pro Bowl voting early. And as it deepens, even his teammates and head coach Mike McDaniel have started recognizing it.

In a recent episode of Hard Knocks, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, considered one of the most potent quarterbacks in the league right now with a career-high 4,214 passing yards, joked about the relationship:

“What does he bring to the team? TikTok and um — shoot, sorry, that’s his girlfriend.”

The wideout/returner, meanwhile, did not mind the notion:

“Obviously it’s hectic for her at times, and it’s awesome to see how busy she is and how much she does and just be a part of it whenever I can.”

How Braxton Berrios earned "NFL Man" nickname from Alix Earle

During the early days when he was together with Earle, Berrios was simply called "NFL Man" in her TikTok videos. In that same episode of Hard Knocks, the recently-turned-23-year-old explained how it came to be:

“I didn’t want to out his name, so I was like, 'I guess I’ll make up a nickname,' and we had talked about it before.”

However, according to the two of them, "NFL Man" was never supposed to exist, let alone become popular:

Berrios: “Not once was 'NFL Man’ for the record. (It) was never discussed.”

Earle: “NFL man just spawned in the moment, then it stuck. We’re out all the time… and I go places and girls are cheering, ‘NFL man!'”

The Dolphins and Ravens take to the field at 1 PM ET on Sunday.