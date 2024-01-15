IN PHOTOS: Bills’ Highmark Stadium filled with snow leaves fans without seats for playoff game vs Steelers

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game has been dominated by the snowstorm that has blasted the area over the last week, but finally, things have cleared.

With the ground crew at Highmark Stadium working overtime to make sure the field is suitable for NFL football, they have done a remarkable job in getting it ready for the game.

But as far as the seats inside the stadium, that is a bit different as fans have been struggling to get seats. Not because it's a sold-out game, but because they can't find them under the snow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look below at what greeted the fans as they made their way to their seats.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn't exactly ideal for fans but considering there is a game of football being played, we imagine that a bit of snow on their seat is fine. It just might be a bit cold.

In fact, fans are lucky that the game was even being played at Highmark Stadium such was the weather earlier in the week, that there were talks of moving it to Cleveland. But the powers at be left it as it is and now the Bills have a playoff game at home.

Fans hoping snow doesn't impact Bills game vs. Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Both teams are no strangers to playing in cold temperatures and fans of the Bills will be hoping that their team can adjust better.

Josh Allen and Co. have been on fire over the last five weeks, winning their last five games and have powered into the AFC East title and a home playoff game.

The snow was looming large for players and fans, but thankfully, by kickoff, things appeared to have settled down a bit.

Many have Buffalo as favorites against Mason Rudolph and the Steelers, and with T.J. Watt out, Josh Allen and the offense could have their way if the weather doesn't interfere too much.

Also Read: Ranking the 7 coldest games in NFL history feat. the Ice Bowl between the Packers and the Cowboys and more

Many thought that the game might not even go ahead, but with the work of the ground crews, football is being played and if fans have to sit in the snow, we think that's a good compromise.