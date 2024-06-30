IN PHOTOS: Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp announce engagement after magical proposal

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Blake Corum
  • IN PHOTOS: Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp announce engagement after magical proposal

IN PHOTOS: Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp announce engagement after magical proposal

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 30, 2024 17:36 GMT
Blake Corum proposed to girlfriend Makiah Shipp. (Photos via Blake Corum
Blake Corum proposed to girlfriend Makiah Shipp. (Photos via Blake Corum's IG)

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum and his longtime girlfriend Makiah Shipp got engaged. The couple announced the big news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, to which Corum referred to Shipp as his 'better half.'

The former Michigan Wolverines star went all out when he proposed to Shipp, as documented in the photos he included in the Instagram announcement.

also-read-trending Trending

Corum proposed on a rooftop that was decorated with white uppercase letters that spelled out Marry Me. They were surrounded by large vases of red roses along with a heart-shaped set in front of it.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp got engaged over the weekend. (Photos via Blake Corum&#039;s IG)
Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp got engaged over the weekend. (Photos via Blake Corum's IG)

In another photo, a diamond engagement ring was seen on Shipp's finger as the newly engaged couple celebrated the moment with a champagne toast.

Shipp and Corum began dating in 2021 while they were students at the University of Michigan. In May, they celebrated their third anniversary and dedicated Instagram posts to each other.

Makiah Shipp celebrated girls who participated in Blake Corum's football camp

Corum hosted a youth football camp back in Michigan last month, and Shipp had a special surprise for all of the young girls who attended. As a published author, she gave copies of her children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell" to them.

She shared the moment in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon.

In the caption, she gave a shoutout to all of the brave girls who decided to participate in the camp and shared her own experience of stepping out of her comfort zone. Coincidentally, her book's theme is also about being different and showcasing these differences rather than being ashamed of them.

"It can be tough to stand out in a space where no one looks like you. Shoutout to all the girls who choose to get out on the field! Makiah’s Show and Tell was gifted to all the girls who participated in @blake_corum24 youth football camp this year," Makiah Shipp said on Instagram.

Quick Links

Edited by Bianca J.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी