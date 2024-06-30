IN PHOTOS: Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp announce engagement after magical proposal

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum and his longtime girlfriend Makiah Shipp got engaged. The couple announced the big news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, to which Corum referred to Shipp as his 'better half.'

The former Michigan Wolverines star went all out when he proposed to Shipp, as documented in the photos he included in the Instagram announcement.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corum proposed on a rooftop that was decorated with white uppercase letters that spelled out Marry Me. They were surrounded by large vases of red roses along with a heart-shaped set in front of it.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp got engaged over the weekend. (Photos via Blake Corum's IG)

In another photo, a diamond engagement ring was seen on Shipp's finger as the newly engaged couple celebrated the moment with a champagne toast.

Shipp and Corum began dating in 2021 while they were students at the University of Michigan. In May, they celebrated their third anniversary and dedicated Instagram posts to each other.

Makiah Shipp celebrated girls who participated in Blake Corum's football camp

Corum hosted a youth football camp back in Michigan last month, and Shipp had a special surprise for all of the young girls who attended. As a published author, she gave copies of her children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell" to them.

She shared the moment in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon.

In the caption, she gave a shoutout to all of the brave girls who decided to participate in the camp and shared her own experience of stepping out of her comfort zone. Coincidentally, her book's theme is also about being different and showcasing these differences rather than being ashamed of them.

"It can be tough to stand out in a space where no one looks like you. Shoutout to all the girls who choose to get out on the field! Makiah’s Show and Tell was gifted to all the girls who participated in @blake_corum24 youth football camp this year," Makiah Shipp said on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback