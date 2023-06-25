IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes awards Patrick "10/10 husband" for stunning swimsuit vacation snaps

Patrick Mahomes is the perfect husband for Brittany Mahomes, and she recognized his ultimate effort in her Instagram post.

Brittany already knows that her two-time Super Bowl-winning husband is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but she also revealed that her husband is also a fantastic photographer, the proof being her racy bikini snaps.

Brittany was so satisfied with her pictures that she appreciated her husband's hard work by writing this in the caption:

"10/10 Husband🥰"

Fans loved the pictures and found it adorable that the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs took perfect photos of his wife.

The NFL power couple is currently vacationing in Hawaii before the start of the upcoming season. Hawaii is one of their favorite spots to vacation because they not only frequent the beautiful island for leisure purposes, but also got married there. The co-owner of the KC Current once explained that the views and the weather make it the perfect spot to spend holidays.

In Hawaii, the quarterback is also enjoying golf, according to numerous stories and videos on his social media. After he arrives in the U.S., he will head to Las Vegas to play The Match with his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce against the Golden State Warriors duo of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Will Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have more children?

The Mahomes are a happy family of four, but fans always wonder if they will have more children.

Once, when Brittany engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram, fans asked for her desired number of children while she was pregnant with baby Sterling Skye. Patrick Mahomes and his wife have always envisioned a large family. However, Brittany said that she never thought of a number:

"So, we never really put a number, a specific number, on how many kids we want, but I would say around like four. Four sounds good.”

After her answer, she discussed how she felt when she initially learned about her first pregnancy. Brittany also revealed how her husband reacted to the positive news.

For now, the family is focused on nurturing each other with love, but if there's any addition to it, fans will surely come to know.

