  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes provides glimpse into date night with Patrick Mahomes at Big Slick Kansas City

IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes provides glimpse into date night with Patrick Mahomes at Big Slick Kansas City

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 04, 2024 18:45 GMT
Brittany Mahomes shares a glimpse at date night to "Big Slick" with Patrick Mahomes. (Credits: Brittany Lynne's Instagram account)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were in attendance for the 15th Annual Big Slick Weekend fundraiser in Kansas City this past weekend. The event is an annual fundraiser that benefits Children's Mercy Hospital and was hosted by Chiefs' die-hard fans and actors: Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

Brittany Mahomes shared photos of herself and Patrick Mahomes at the event, which was hosted at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. She captioned the collage of photos by saying that "Big Slick" is always a fun event and something the couple clearly enjoys attending each year.

"@bigslickkc is always a good time💙"
also-read-trending Trending

The couple appeared to enjoy their night out while helping a good cause at the same time.

Brittany Mahomes shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Big Slick comedy event alongside Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback helped the money-raising efforts by signing footballs that he then threw into the crowd, with each worth $15,000. Game worn Kansas City Chiefs jerseys were also auctioned off during the event and totaled $250,000.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce helped raise nearly $4 million at Big Slick comedy

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce were both a part of the "Big Slick Kansas City" comedy event on Saturday evening. The reigning Super Bowl champions took part in a spoof of a well-known "Saturday Night Live" skit titled "Da Bears."

There were jokes about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and his recent commencement speech. As well as a few jabs at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Kelce got in on the jokes when Mahomes was teased for the penalties that fell in his favor. The tight end took a jab at the Chicago Bears and their decision to draft Mitchell Trubisky instead of Mahomes.

“He gets just about every call you can think of,” Kelce said, “except this one time on draft day there was this team.”

The event raised $3,973,637 in total this year and has raised over $25 million in the last 15 years.

