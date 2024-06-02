Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team up with comedians to raise whopping $3,900,000 for Children's Mercy hospital in KC

Reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up with some of the biggest names in comedy for a good cause. On Saturday night, "The Big Slick Party and Show" took place at the T-Mobile Center, an annual event that raises money for Children's Mercy Hospital.

The comedy event was hosted by actors Eric Stonestreet and Paul Rudd, both diehard Kansas City Chiefs fans, and comedian Rob Riggle.

"Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes teamed up with Big Slick KC again, helping raise $3.9 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital."

One of the skits during the event was reminiscent of the iconic "Saturday Night Live" skit entitled "Da' Bears."

Instead, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes appeared and actor/comedian Jason Sudeikis cracked jokes and took a jab at the Chiefs' kicker, Harrison Butker. Sudeikis jokingly asked Kelce about marriage plans with Taylor Swift:

“When are you going to make an honest woman out of her? Taylor doesn’t need to be working any more. … Your kicker agrees with me,” said Sudeikis.

“you’re really pushing it,” Kelce responded.

The event raised $3.9 million this year and over $25 million since it began in 2010.

Travis Kelce jokes about 'getting tased' at Chiefs' White House visit

The day before "The Big Slick Party and Show," Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at the White House for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration.

The team made the trip to the nation's capital for the second straight year and President Biden and Kelce made a joke about last year's visit.

With the team standing behind him, President Biden wasn't sure if he should invite Kelce to the podium, unsure of what the tight end may say. He did so anyway, though.

"I’d have Travis come up here but God only knows what he’ll say," President Biden said.

Travis Kelce then approached the podium and greeted his "fellow Americans," and then went on to tell President Biden that he was told he would get tased if he went to the microphone.

"I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I would get tased," Kelce said.

The moment Kelce and President Biden were referencing came from the Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit in 2023.

While the team was on stage, Kelce approached the podium and was about to speak when Patrick Mahomes grabbed him, afraid of what he might say.