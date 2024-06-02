Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team up with comedians to raise whopping $3,900,000 for Children's Mercy hospital in KC

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team up with comedians to raise whopping $3,900,000 for Children's Mercy hospital in KC

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team up with comedians to raise whopping $3,900,000 for Children's Mercy hospital in KC

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 02, 2024 16:47 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes poked fun at themselves along with the help of some comedians all for a good cause.

Reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up with some of the biggest names in comedy for a good cause. On Saturday night, "The Big Slick Party and Show" took place at the T-Mobile Center, an annual event that raises money for Children's Mercy Hospital.

The comedy event was hosted by actors Eric Stonestreet and Paul Rudd, both diehard Kansas City Chiefs fans, and comedian Rob Riggle.

"Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes teamed up with Big Slick KC again, helping raise $3.9 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital."
also-read-trending Trending

One of the skits during the event was reminiscent of the iconic "Saturday Night Live" skit entitled "Da' Bears."

Instead, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes appeared and actor/comedian Jason Sudeikis cracked jokes and took a jab at the Chiefs' kicker, Harrison Butker. Sudeikis jokingly asked Kelce about marriage plans with Taylor Swift:

“When are you going to make an honest woman out of her? Taylor doesn’t need to be working any more. … Your kicker agrees with me,” said Sudeikis.
“you’re really pushing it,” Kelce responded.

youtube-cover

The event raised $3.9 million this year and over $25 million since it began in 2010.

Travis Kelce jokes about 'getting tased' at Chiefs' White House visit

The day before "The Big Slick Party and Show," Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at the White House for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration.

The team made the trip to the nation's capital for the second straight year and President Biden and Kelce made a joke about last year's visit.

With the team standing behind him, President Biden wasn't sure if he should invite Kelce to the podium, unsure of what the tight end may say. He did so anyway, though.

"I’d have Travis come up here but God only knows what he’ll say," President Biden said.

Travis Kelce then approached the podium and greeted his "fellow Americans," and then went on to tell President Biden that he was told he would get tased if he went to the microphone.

"I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I would get tased," Kelce said.

The moment Kelce and President Biden were referencing came from the Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit in 2023.

While the team was on stage, Kelce approached the podium and was about to speak when Patrick Mahomes grabbed him, afraid of what he might say.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी