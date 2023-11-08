IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes relaxes with children after star-studded NYC weekend with Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift took the Internet by storm as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

Missing out on Week 9's international games, Mahomes made a whole event out of the weekend, spending time with her friends, Swift and her new group, and stars like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.

In fact, during the game, Swift reportedly had other Kansas City Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends over to watch the game. The group was seen leaving together in NYC, proudly sharing snaps on their social media.

However, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs returned to Kansas City, Brittany Mahomes took some time to relax with her husband and children, Sterling and Bronze.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes shared some snaps of her and her husband enjoying with their children in their house.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Taylor Swift finally makes her debut on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's relationship has been growing for weeks.

Meeting up and watching games together, Swift and Mahomes have hit it off together. Mahomes has also gone on dinners with Swift, including the ones with other celebrities.

However, Mahomes shared her photo with Swift while hanging out with her and her new Chiefs friends, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele.

Swift and Mahomes have gelled in with both groups, making sure to meet during the Chiefs games or otherwise.

Reports suggest that Mahomes is already getting friendly with the rest of Swift's friends. As per Us Weekly, the fitness trainer wishes to play matchmaker with Sophie Turner, recently in the news for her split with Joe Jonas.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends. She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are. She hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women," the source told Us Weekly.

Adding more about Turner, the source reported,

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung (out) with her before when Sophie attended one of the (Kansas City Chiefs) games. She would love to help play matchmaker.”

With the 2023 NFL season just beginning, one can only expect more interaction from Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and the rest of their group. Furthermore, as Swift's relationship with TE Travis Kelce is fairly new, fans remain excited for any new development.