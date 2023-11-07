Taylor Swift finally makes her debut on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram after night out with Patrick Mahomes' wife

By now, most NFL fans are getting tired of all the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hype and coverage, but it keeps coming, and with the Kansas City Chiefs in action in Week 9 over in Germany, that meant that the wives and girlfriends of the players couldn't travel and watch the game.

But luckily, Swift had something up her sleeve as she reportedly invited several Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends to a viewing of the Chiefs and Dolphins game.

This, of course, blew up social media when the news came out and now we have another nugget of information as Taylor Swift has made an appearance on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram page.

With Swift and Kelce an item, naturally, she was going to cross paths with Brittany Mahomes.

And now, we have seen the pair partying as Brittany posted a picture of herself along with Swift and two other friends on a night out.

This is surely what Mahomes and Kelce want to see as the pair are close friends and now their significant others appear to be on the same trajectory.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce juggernaut continues

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since the news came out that Swift and Kelce were an item, nearly every Chiefs game has been dominated by Swift in the stands watching the star tight end.

And he has returned the favor by putting on a show constantly when Swift is in the stands as he recorded back-to-back games of over 120 receiving yards.

Now, it is starting to subside just a touch, but it is still very much at the top of the news cycles, and as long as the Chiefs keep winning, it will likely stay that way.

It also appears that Swift is doing her best to fit in with the other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players, and by reportedly hosting the watch party, she is doing a good job of it so far.

